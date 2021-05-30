NORTH STONINGTON — The Board of Selectmen has issued a request for proposals that would allow for the purchase or lease of the entire North Stonington Education Center to a single organization after receiving a correspondence expressing interest earlier this month.
The town’s selectmen voted unanimously to issue the RFP, which calls for those interested to submit a tentative plan for use of the center that would include a rental offer or purchase price. Officials said the process is necessary in order to include a full bidding period as required under state law and would also allow the town to begin negotiations with the interested party if there is no other interest in the building.
“The reason for this is to make sure the process is fair,” First Selectman Michael Urgo said at both a special hearing last Thursday and regular meeting Tuesday. “A letter of intent was recently proposed to the town to take over the whole building, but such an RFP had never gone out and was not advertised, so this is the most proper way to go through that process.”
The town has not identified the individual or organization that has submitted the letter of intent.
Urgo said the letter indicated that the interested party would want use of the building, located at 298 Norwich Westerly Road, as a whole but indicated that there may be opportunities even if sold for the town to negotiate a sublease so it could continue to use aspects of the building, such as use of the media center by the Board of Education.
With the RFP now out for bid, Urgo said the town would be able to consider whether to lease, sell or even reach a lease-to-purchase agreement if an appropriate and mutually beneficial proposal were to be put forth.
Under the RFP, which was issued on Friday and requires proposals be submitted by 1 p.m. on June 4, if the building were to remain under lease, then heat, electricity and any other utility will be the responsibility of the tenant. The tenant will be responsible for providing their own insurance and any general maintenance and repairs.
Selectman Bob Carlson said last Thursday that if a prospective buyer or lessee was identified, the wording of the request would properly allow the town to negotiate. He said it was important for residents to know that, if an acceptable offer is made, any lease or sale would require that the town hold an official town meeting in order to gain public approval. The town currently has resident approval for the lease of only a portion of the building.
“I’m glad the wording says ‘to a qualified bidder for rent or purchase.’ If we sought only a lease first and then someone wanted to buy it, that would become a separate question. This way, we can not get bids for either/or,” Carlson said.
He said the party that sent the letter of the intent is expected to bid and had requested within that letter that any proposal go before the town for town meeting as well.
The latest RFP may finally bring a resolution to the town's quest to fill the space, which has remained vacant since the Board of Education returned the property to the town last summer.
The center, which is deeded to the town through the Wheeler School and Library, was turned over after completion of the school renovation project, and if the town maintains ownership, it would require that the building be used for educational purposes.
The town went to bid on the two-story portion in December but did not receive any offers. A few weeks later, Lighthouse Voc-Ed Center Inc. announced that it would not be moving forward in seeking a lease for the one-story portion of the building.
The property is now listed on the MLS (Multiple Listing Service) through IMT Realty, and the town established a six-member committee earlier this year to expedite efforts to seek an organization to occupy the space as the town sought to end growing maintenance costs for the property.
“This is really an ideal situation for the town,” Urgo said. “This takes the responsibility off our hands by giving us a scenario where we can alleviate the burden.”
