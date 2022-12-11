NORTH STONINGTON — Members of the Board of Selectmen, Board of Finance and Board of Education will come together Monday evening for the town’s second quarterly tri-board meeting as all three governing bodies prepare for the upcoming budget season.
The meeting, which is open to the public but will not be recorded, will be held in the Media Center at the North Stonington Education Center at 298 Norwich-Westerly Road, starting at 6 p.m. It will feature discussion led by the Board of Education but also serves as an informal kick-off to the budget process, which will begin in earnest on Thursday when a letter is sent to all department managers with a set of guidelines as they prepare to develop requests for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
First Selectman Robert Carlson said Friday that the tri-board meeting is one he hopes will become a regular part of town governance. The first was held in September, with the Board of Selectmen leading the discussion, and another is set to take place with Board of Finance leading conversations in the spring.
"This is part of an effort to improve communication between the boards and make sure everyone is on the same page," Carlson said.
The Board of Finance on Wednesday also approved a separate draft form to send to departments that will give them a simple, standard matrix to use as a cover for officials when formulating their budgets this year. The form was altered following a meeting Wednesday evening and approved unanimously.
Paul Simonds, chairman of the North Stonington Board of Finance, said during the meeting that he believes the form will help provide consistency for elected officials, transparency for the general public and will provide those involved in developing the budget an easy-to-follow sheet to understand needs, wants and changes within each department.
“I envision using this as a guide. It will provide a valuable tool for the Board of Selectmen and Board of Finance that can be used as a reference point throughout the process,” he said. “This is a tool for us, and we should all be in agreement before implementing it.”
The form, as approved, immediately identifies the department, the request for the upcoming year and the current budget for the department. Each department head will then be asked to develop two paragraphs, one which describes major projects and new initiatives and a second that asks department heads to describe the changes in this year’s request.
The goal, Board of Finance members said, is to streamline efforts and find efficiencies in the budget that could potentially reduce costs to taxpayers without impacting available services.
Members of the board on Wednesday also received a tentative timeline for the upcoming budget process. According to Christine Dias, administration and finance officer for North Stonington, all town departments will be required to submit their formal budget proposal for Board of Selectmen review no later than Friday, Jan. 13.
The boards will hear a presentation from the town assessor on the annual grand list on Jan. 18, and budget deliberations and discussions before the Board of Selectmen will continue from Jan. 24 until Feb. 28, at which time the Board of Selectmen is expected to pass a tentative budget.
Dias said the Board of Selectmen will then present the town budget to the Board of Finance on March 8, with the Board of Education slated to present its proposal on March 15. If all goes according to schedule, the Board of Finance will approve a proposal on April 5 to be sent to public hearing. A hearing would take place around April 17 and it would be sent to town meeting and referendum.
“The annual town meeting is always on the first Monday in May,” Dias said. “It is within our own rules, and so we have to hold the meeting that day.”
