NORTH STONINGTON — With a drastic rise in trash hauling and disposal fees casting an expensive shadow on southeastern Connecticut, town officials are putting in motion a plan to make its transfer station operations more self-sufficient and better prepared for the eventual closing of the bulky waste station.
The Board of Selectmen voted unanimously Tuesday to start the process of acquiring the necessary compactor and rollout truck equipment to make the town entirely self-sufficient in the next two to five years. The town would, as part of the long-term plan, reallocate bottle bill funds and retain two walking floor trailers over the next two years while renting a second compactor in order to facilitate the transition.
The plan was brought to the council by Assistant Town Foreman Alan Ladd, who Highway Foreman Don Hill said had come to him with the concept.
“The town would be able to save funds and use money from the sale of the trailer and truck after two years so that we would own everything ourselves,” Ladd said. “We would also save on the rental fee and hauling charges for recyclables right now.”
North Stonington Administration and Finance Officer Christine Dias said the transition would cost an estimated $507,900, but the liability for taxpayers would be expected to be more in the range of $381,000 after the sale of the equipment and reallocation of funding.
To facilitate the transition, the Board of Selectmen approved moving $57,000 in proposed funding within the 2023-24 capital improvement plan from purchase of a walking floor trailer to purchase of a truck. Selectmen also approved the reallocation of $15,695.90 in bottle bill payments from the state into a special account established within the capital improvement fund.
First Selectman Robert Carlson and Selectman Brett Mastroianni each said they would hope to see an even quicker transition but noted it would not be possible to pay for it all up front in the upcoming budget.
“Although I think this is a great idea, it would be really difficult to get into this year’s budget at the 11th hour here,” Carlson said. “What I do think is that we could do it over two years, or even bring it back for discussion in a year from now.”
For North Stonington, like many other small-town communities in southeastern Connecticut, inflation and other challenges have left them facing rising costs and limited options. Hill noted that effective July 1, the town will see its own rate with Casella Waste Systems, which currently does the majority of the town’s hauling work, skyrocket “from $190 to $425.”
“We will change the aspect of them doing all the work to simply changing the compactors out,” Hill said, which would lead to additional savings. “With the rollout truck, we will get containers and do our own hauling for recyclables, then work on hauling for trash.”
By moving to a self-sufficient system, Hill said the town will not only save money on escalating fees and costs but would also be preparing itself for the eventual closing of the town’s bulky waste station. He said the equipment will help reduce long-term costs associated with bulky waste closing, which is a matter of if and not when.
“After bulky waste closes, and it will because the lifespan is getting shorter, we will already have the tools in place to haul our own bulky waste out,” he said.
Carlson said that in speaking with other communities in the past few weeks, those who were more self-sufficient when it comes to trash hauling were in a better position to absorb the hit of rate hikes with little impact. Other communities like Preston, which Carlson said depends exclusively on Casella, officials are upside down figuring out how to account for unexpected costs.
He said he believes the town is doing the right thing by taking action now in order to prevent unsustainable costs down in the future.
The proposed transition plan will be presented to members of the Board of Finance for consideration on April 5.
“To do this plan, where we stay where we are now for two more years, makes the most sense,” Carlson said. “In the long run, it is the least expensive, and now when bulky waste gets there, we will have the ability to move it ourselves without having to hire somebody to come in and do it.”
