NORTH STONINGTON — What is the definition of “capital,” and what policies will best serve to both maintain a sustainable long-term capital improvement plan and protect the community in the event of a catastrophe? These are questions that the Board of Selectmen are seeking to answer ahead of the coming budget process.
Members of the board began discussions in late July regarding the town’s capital plan, an effort to establish a revised and more robust set of policies ahead of the coming budget cycle. The initial discussion revolved around the concept of defining “capital” as it relates to expenditures and whether to set a dollar value limit in order for capital requests.
No decisions were made or votes taken following the first discussion, although North Stonington Administration and Finance Officer Christine Diaz said she would incorporate aspects into a proposed form for department heads ahead of continued deliberations on Aug. 8.
“ I think we need to discuss how we want to best define ‘capital,’ as a starting point,” said First Selectman Robert Carlson. “Then we can take it back and talk with the Board of Finance, see if they agree. At the tri-board meeting in September I hope to be able to really address capital, as it is a big part of the budget and a lot gets cut year to year.”
When it comes to the definition of capital, Carlson and his fellow selectmen, Brett Mastroianni and K. Nicole Porter, were in agreement that the state’s definition of capital was an accurate measure of what the definition should be.
The Handbook for Connecticut Boards of Finance defines capital specifically as “a major, non-recurring improvement in the physical plan of a municipality as differentiated from ordinary repairs or maintenance of a recurring nature.”
The question board members had was whether to set a limit on requests — no limit is required, although the town had artificially used a $10,000 price-tag and the low end for items to be requested through capital improvement projects — and all three members were again in agreement that it would be beneficial to set a limit of $10,000, in part to help prevent the list from becoming bogged down with small ticket items.
In an effort to help bring all boards into the fold, and to improve both communication and planning, Porter noted that it will be important for all boards and departments to develop comprehensive 5-year to 10-year capital improvement plans, including quotes for projects deemed most important or urgent.
Dias said that in many cases, such as with the North Stonington Volunteer Fire Department or the Department of Public Works, a minimum 5-year plan is already in place with some having a fluctuating plan that can include up to 10 years of anticipated requests. For other agencies, such as the town’s recreation department, there are currently no plans and staff would need to develop tentative plans.
“The first thing we are doing is discussing what constitutes ‘capital’ so that everybody can go back to their camps and discuss what they are going to have to submit,” Porter said. “Part two is submitting their five or 10-year plans and what is coming up, and then rating (the items requested) knowing full well that we… that every board and commission is able to put all of their wants and their needs forward, but they have to help to prioritize them and triage them.”
“Unfortunately, everyone simply cannot get everything they want. That’s just reality,” she said.
While he agreed with the importance of having a five-year plan or more from every department, Board of Finance member Carl Johnson said the important piece was having a long-term plan from each department ranked in order of priority. This would be the most beneficial information, he said, whether or not a low-end cap is placed on what can be requested.
Johnson said not having a cap would require trust that staff will use common sense in their requests, for example not asking for small ticket items, but would provide a better picture overall of both the short- and long-term needs in the community.
The discussion over the town’s capital policies also led to talk over whether to strengthen an ordinance that would limit the ability to redistribute any funds designated through the annual budget process for capital purchases.
Both Porter and Mastroianni showed interest in making sure the money is not able to be easily transferred, but said it will be importance to find balance so that the town is not handcuffed in the event of a serious or expensive emergency.
“I am in favor of having a policy that spells out the steps (for how to deobligate funds). I think that we always need to make sure we are flexible so that if, God forbid, something major should happen and we need to shuffle money, there should be a clear process that the town agrees with to go through that,” Porter said.
