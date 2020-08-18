NORTH STONINGTON — The town is moving forward in negotiating with two school-based educational organizations on a lease that would bring the programs to the North Stonington Education Center.
North Stonington officials are currently in negotiations with Lighthouse Voc-Ed Center Inc. and Connecticut Coastal Academy to broker a deal that would see the two organizations share the unused wing of the town’s educational center. First Selectman Michael Urgo said Tuesday that reaching a mutual agreement is in the best interest of the community as it would create a strong partnership with two organizations who meet deed-restricted requirements for use of the property for educational-based purposes only, and would also remove maintenance costs from the municipal budget and provide new opportunities in the center of the village.
“Both these organizations work in specialized education and would be good community partners,” Urgo said. “We are moving forward because if we are able to come to a rental agreement, it would bring an income for the community and provide the most beneficial use for that property.”
Board of Selectmen members Bob Carlson and Nita Kincaid voted on Aug. 11 to move forward in creating a negotiating team to broker an agreement with the two organizations after they each submitted individual, but cooperative, plans outlining their proposal to share the autonomous, single-story wing adjacent to the Board of Education offices. Urgo expressed concern with a potential perceived conflict of interest before abstaining from the vote.
The board also tabled further discussions regarding potential demolition proposals pending the outcome of the negotiations with Lighthouse and the Connecticut Coastal Academy. If a deal is reached, it would still need to come before the Board of Selectmen for public comment and a final vote, officials said.
Lighthouse Voc-Ed Center Inc., a New London-based organization, is focused on special education and support services for students and individuals with a wide range of disabilities. The center specializes in autism spectrum disorders, intellectual disabilities and multiple disabilities, along with social, emotional and behavioral needs.
Pamela Potemri, founder and executive director of the Connecticut Coastal Academy, said her organization has been looking to expand for some time. The academy opened a 10,000-square-foot facility in Essex about a year ago and would be able to serve a wider population by expanding to North Stonington, she told the Board of Selectmen.
“The primary population we serve are public school students who require special instruction. We do not accept any students who require restraint or seclusion, and we are not a behavioral program,” she said.
Christine Dias, administration and finance officer in North Stonington, said that under the two proposals, the Connecticut Coastal Academy would be in a portion of the building from the existing parking lot through the cafeteria, while Lighthouse would occupy the portion of the building closer to the Board of Education offices.
The cooperative proposals were received by the town during a public bidding period that ended on Aug. 3. Under conditions set forth in the Request for Proposals, the tenants would be responsible for providing insurance for their portion of the facility, would be liable for any utility costs including heat, electricity and cable, maintenance and repairs to electrical systems and above-ground plumbing, parking area improvements and landscaping services. The tenants would also be responsible for any costs associated with janitorial services, painting or other renovation needs.
There were limited bids for the property, officials explained, because the building is owned by the Wheeler School and Library, and as a result of conditions set when the land was acquired, the space must be used specifically "for educational purposes only."
Specifics of lease length, monthly rent and other aspects remain part of active negotiations, officials said.
Town Attorney Robert A. Avena told the Board of Selectmen that he believes moving forward with negotiations provides a unique opportunity for the town to find an appropriate, cost-effective use for the facility.
“This is an interesting opportunity because, certainly with the use restriction, it is important that we had a response from a school facility, and we found two,” he told the board last week.
With negotiations in full swing, Urgo said he hopes the town will be able to reach a tentative agreement later this month with a goal of presenting the agreement to the public for comment before voting on Aug. 31. The timeline is subject to change, however, depending on the course and pace of negotiations.
“If things come together, this is something we believe the public will support. We are optimistic about reaching a deal,” Urgo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.