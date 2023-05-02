NORTH STONINGTON — The North Stonington Lions Warren Bishop scholarships are accepting applications from college-bound seniors who are North Stonington residents. Two scholarships will be awarded in the amount of $1,000 each.
Application forms and requirements are available at the Guidance Department at Wheeler High School. Submissions will be accepted until Friday, May 12. Completed applications can be returned to the Guidance Department or mailed to Lion Warren Bishop Scholarships, Mrs. Cathy Holdridge, 82 Wintechog Hill Road, North Stonington, CT 06359.
