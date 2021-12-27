NORTH STONINGTON — If you’ve got something to say about how the town should repurpose the North Stonington Education Center property or want to help determine how the town’s share of the American Rescue Funds Act funding is distributed, now’s your chance.
The town has recently launched a new website in partnership with a recently appointed Community Conversation Committee to provide background details on each initiative and seek registration to build a solid group of residents who are willing to participate in the discussion and brainstorming sessions. The Community Conversation will be held in two parts and is scheduled to take place on Jan. 8.
“The town’s leadership is looking for new ways to engage the residents of North Stonington. It is our hope that, through efforts like this, the citizens of North Stonington will feel comfortable in sharing their thoughts and know that their elected officials are listening,” the website reads.
The Community Conversation is open for anyone to take part, and the hope is that it will include residents from a wide array of social and economic backgrounds.
Stephanie Mastroianni, committee chairwoman said the hope is that through the Community Conversation, town officials will be able to stir positive conversations with residents, make connections between neighbors, and moderate healthy debate and discussion that would ultimately result in solutions that the vast majority of the community are happy with.
Mastroianni said the concept is one that was brought to the town by Superintendent of Schools Peter Nero, who in 2013 suggested formation of the committee in order to solicit ideas on how to address aging, outdated schools. The result was specific training that allowed several volunteers to become effective, impartial moderators who could help drive meaningful conversations.
“It proved to be incredibly helpful, not only in providing solutions but also in helping neighbors gain a more intimate perspective of where other neighbors were coming from,” Mastroianni said earlier this month. “It helped to break down barriers, and we are hopeful that the upcoming conversations will do the same.”
The format for the conversations are simple: Each session will include three portions. The conversation will open with a short presentation to review information and highlight the problem before small group discussions are held. The groups will then come back together to present a summary of thoughts.
Officials said this format will be used with each conversation. Lunch will be provided in between for those who are willing to take part in both the morning and afternoon conversations.
The morning session, which will include tours at 8 a.m. and registration at 8:45 a.m. with the program beginning at 9 a.m., will seek to finally find a solution for what to do with the North Stonington Education Center property at 298 Norwich Westerly Road, a question that has plagued officials for more than a year now.
The first conversation will focus on the best way to address ongoing maintenance costs and an inability to find a suitable partner for the North Stonington Education Center at 298 Norwich Westerly Road.
“It was proposed that the one-story wing be demolished as part of the School Building Plan,” a history of the project provided on the website reads. “There was not enough money at the end of the project to make this happen due to unforeseen expense of PCB removal within the refurbished elementary school.”
The 2020-21 expenses for maintaining the primarily unused building were approximately $130,000, First Selectman Bob Carlson said in a recent interview.
Beginning at noon, the focus will shift with a conversation that will more directly seek to determine the best way for the town to use its ARPA funding.
To date, the town has received $1.54 million in funding and has spent $268,185, leaving a balance of $1.27 unassigned.
“Since there have been numerous requests by organizations for money, we are adding this topic to our Community Conversation,” the website states. “Other towns have had Town Meetings to discuss future expenditures and it is important to earmark these funds so there is total transparency on their use.”
For more information on either session, or to register, visit northstoningtoncommunityconversation.com.
