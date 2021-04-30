NORTH STONINGTON — Members of the Board of Selectmen have allocated money to hire an environmental engineer as the town seeks the relocation of a solar development proposed by a Tennessee company to the former quarry site near the Rhode Island state line.
The board voted unanimously Tuesday evening to appropriate $2,500 to provide retroactive pay to CLA engineers for work already completed to analyze the environmental impact of the proposed project, as well as retain the engineer to provide expert testimony when the town goes before the Connecticut Siting Council for a public hearing in June.
The town, which sought the public hearing following a site walk in late March, is requesting that the council rule that the developers, Silicon Ranch Corp., make adjustments to their master plan in order to scale down the size of the project and protect the vernal pools and wetlands on the property to the north of Route 184.
“We owe it to the citizens on Route 184,” Selectman Bob Carlson said. “There is a lot of concern regarding the impact that this project will have, and there’s also concern regarding whether our town is able to maintain its character.”
The proposed project drew the attention of North Stonington residents earlier this year, when Silicon Ranch went before the siting council to seek approval for the installation of 28,890 solar panels on 47 of the 157 acres of forested land that the company owns off Route 184. The land that would be used includes four lots west of Boombridge Road and north of Interstate 95, as well as one lot to the north of Providence-New London Turnpike.
The company owns and operates over 140 solar facilities in 15 states and purchased the project rights from another developer who had the site pre-selected by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection in 2016. The parcel to the north of Route 184 was later added to the plans and approved by DEEP, but the project was never developed.
The current proposal calls for panels of 6.87 feet by 3.41 feet by .11 feet and the solar array would generate 9.9 megawatts of electricity that would then be sold to Eversource and United Illuminating. The size of the array and generation rate are set by contractual obligations with Eversource and would need to be built in Connecticut within close proximity to the current site.
During a site walk on March 23, Silicon Ranch’s development team heard from several neighbors who expressed concerns regarding the impact to the rural character, the damage to wetlands and vernal pools, and invasion of privacy and noise pollution as a result of greatly reduced natural barriers.
Silicon Ranch Director of Project Development Ali Weaver told those present that the project would be more costly if relocation were approved, but the organization would be committed to working with the town to make it happen.
“There are lots of quarry lands to the south, and we are committed to seeing whether it could be a realistic possibility to relocate there or not,” Weaver said. The bigger issue, she said, will be getting approval from the state, who had initially approved a solar array project at the current site in 2016.
That’s what the town hopes a public hearing will do.
First Selectman Michael Urgo said that, after receiving short notice regarding a public comment period on the project earlier this year, the town retained the engineers' services in order to conduct an impact study. The town needed to move quickly, he said, requiring the council to retroactively approve payment through the Board of Selectmen's engineering budget.
Juliet Hodge, North Stonington’s planning, development and zoning official, told the Board of Selectmen Tuesday that the town also requested a public hearing, leading the council to schedule it tentatively for June 8.
“Town Attorney (Robert Avena) did ask for a public hearing, which was not easy to get, and we were awarded with that hearing,” Hodge said. “ We must show up with credible testimony, and we can’t do that if we don’t have an expert witness.”
Hodge said following the site walk, Norwich-based CLA Engineering analyzed the habitats on both the north and south sides of Route 184, and found several concerns.
The intent of the solar project proposal approved by the state five years ago was to repurpose the gravel quarry site and gravel bank. Hodge said the Silicon Ranch proposal veers from the approved plan, however, which would have a far greater impact on the habitat north of Route 184 and devalue vernal pools with a much greater value than those at the quarry. She said that the project also fails to provide an appropriate amount of buffer around vernal pools and wetlands.
“The presentation of rural character is important, and not having industrial uses in the middle of a residential zone is also very important,” Hodge said. “This is not the right scale or location, and we will ask that (the project) be relocated back to where it used to be.”
The town will present their concerns to the Connecticut Siting Council on June 8 during the afternoon. Members of the public are also invited to speak in the evening, but will be required to register with the council a week prior to the hearing.
For more information on the proposal, including documentation and opinions submitted with the council, visit https://portal.ct.gov/CSC/3_Petitions/Petition-Nos-1441-1450/Petition-No-1443_SR-North-Stonington-LLC.
