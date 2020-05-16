NORTH STONINGTON — The North Stonington Garden Club is now accepting applications for its 2020 Anna Coit Memorial Scholarship. The $1,500 scholarship is granted annually to a student pursuing higher education in agriculture, conservation, environmental studies, horticulture, landscape design/architecture, plant science, or related field.
Applicants must reside in North Stonington, Stonington, Westerly, Ashaway, Groton, Bozrah, Ledyard, Noank, Norwich, Preston, New London, or Voluntown.
Applications and additional information are available at nsgardenclub.org. Applications are due by June 15.
