NORTH STONINGTON — With a rise in tipping fees for waste disposal expected to cost the community over $240,000 in the coming year, town officials are seeking solutions to counter growing expenses. Members of the Board of Selectmen are hopeful that the implementation of a two-year sticker fee for use of the transfer station will be the first step in curbing costs.
The board voted unanimously Tuesday evening to implement a two-year sticker system for general transfer station use. The fee system will require that town residents pay a $40 fee to receive the sticker for use over two years, or $20 for those who buy the sticker on or after the start of the second year.
First Selectman Robert Carlson, Selectman Brett Mastroianni and Selectwoman Nicole Porter each expressed a strong desire to also discuss per-load fees for bulky waste disposal, although that discussion will take place at a future meeting to allow time for further data to be provided.
“When you look at how much could load up in your truck, to consider $40 for two years or $20 for a year? I think this type of fee is long overdue,” Porter said. “I think, with what is happening right now across the country and how prices are going up, it is impossible for us to not make moves to help counter that inflation.”
The effort comes after early budget discussions led North Stonington Highway Foreman Don Hill to call for increased spending to counter an anticipated rise in waste disposal costs in the coming year. Hill said the town is facing an increase of $31,900 in the 2023-24 fiscal year — and that’s if the amount of garbage the town must pay to get rid of doesn’t continue to climb as it has in recent years.
In a presentation during a joint meeting between selectmen and the Board of Finance last week, Hill said the town’s transfer station was used by an estimated 1,200 people in 2022 and processed an estimated 3,586 tons of household garbage, 329.39 tons of recyclables, 3,250 gallons of used oil, 465 tires, 11 tons of electronics with metal, 413 appliances, 1,057 pounds of fluorescent light bulbs, 432 mattresses, 242 pieces of furniture, 4,500 pounds of paint and 136 propane tanks.
Known as a “tipping fee,” the fee is a per-ton assessment based on the weight of the garbage brought for incineration. At the current assessment, the town is spending $209,000 on tipping fees, but Hill said the rate will move from $54.19 to $62.25, and if the town isn’t able to reduce the amount being sent then Hill said it would result in a $240,223 assessment in the coming year.
Members of the Board of Selectmen each noted that the town is also facing a potentially steep cost in the next 10 to 15 years when the time comes to cap the landfill. Porter noted that when she was first elected, she learned during a tour of the transfer station that it would cost upwards of $1.25 million to close the landfill.
Although the community currently puts aside $25,000 per year, she said it is far less than what is needed to prepare for those upcoming costs.
“What these fees do … we are preventing costs from going through the roof in 10 years when looking to close that,” Porter said. “Paying a sticker fee and paying for bulky waste will help serve as an added deterrent to prevent people from coming, which helps reduce costs and delay that time frame.”
Carlson said Tuesday that after reviewing fee and use policies in surrounding towns, it quickly became apparent that the town had fallen behind the curve and was offering far more services for free than other communities.
“When you look around the region, one thing I noticed is how many times the word ‘free’ was used when it came to North Stonington,” Carlson said. “There is free bulky waste, free asphalt and concrete, free land and leaf, free electronics, free propane tanks. The costs for garbage keep growing; something has to give.”
Carlson said an important component of the new system will be enforcement. In the first three months, he said the Department of Public Works will hire a part-time employee who will specifically be assigned to aid transfer station monitoring, explain the new policy and assist those who purchased stickers in installing them on vehicles.
The stickers must be purchased during regular business hours at North Stonington Town Hall, Chief Finance and Administration Officer Christoine Dias said, although the Board of Selectmen expressed strong interest in aiding the first few weekends and finding a way to offer Saturday access for those who are busy during the week.
In the first few weeks of implementation, board members said they would also try and be present at the transfer station themselves to talk with residents and help explain the transition and why.
Resident Brian Rathbun said he was unhappy with the concept, and said he believes the new program will not help provide tax relief, but will rather just amount to an additional tax that residents will need to figure out how to pay.
“The way I see it, you are making it so I can’t use the transfer station. I won’t be paying the $40, so I guess I’ll just be letting it pile up on my land now,” he said.
Carlson said he understands the concern, but urged residents to consider the long-term impact of not having fees and stickers. The new program will also serve to help curb abuse by out-of-town transfer station users, he said, and provide a way for the community to continue to offer a quality of life not available in larger cities.
“If people want to get the little things for free, they could move to Norwich or a place like that, but there is a quality of life here that I think we all embrace and want to maintain,” Carlson said. “In Westerly, you would be paying $100 on your tax bill whether you use it or not. In North Stonington, we are saying that if you use it, you will be paying a little more. It’s not a big number.”
