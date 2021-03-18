NORTH STONINGTON — The Board of Finance has sent an appropriation for the purchase of fire radio equipment to town meeting and will reconsider additional appropriations next week as members work toward a goal of presenting a budget that would result in a 2021-22 mill rate of 28.5 or lower.
In a budget discussion that lasted nearly four hours on Wednesday night, finance members voted unanimously to approve a $35,000 appropriation in the 2020-21 fiscal year for the purchase of radio equipment for the North Stonington Volunteer Fire Department. The meeting also saw a split 3-3 vote on a motion to appropriate $60,325 for the implementation of new financial software for the town, and members declined a motion for a one-time $55,000 salary for a second per diem firefighter position before agreeing to revisit both in a week after reviewing how recently approved American Rescue Plan Act funds may be used.
While members expressed concerns regarding both of the appropriations, the board agreed that it was important to counteract the impact of revaluation, which saw some properties increase in value by as much as 40%, by keeping the 2021-22 mill rate at 28.5 or less. The town’s current mill rate is 29.5.
“I would suggest, for us, that if we remove the (second) per diem position and vote that in as an immediate appropriation for this budget season, it gives the fire department the money we all know we have to give them,” said finance board member Michael Anderson. “We can’t afford it in the coming budget ... we could afford it in appropriation, but we can’t afford it in the budget.”
“If you put the software package to vote, and move forward with funding to provide for half of this year’s budget shortfall, it will take us to 28.44 (mills). That’s the way we get to under 28.5,” he said.
Members of the Board of Finance have been wrestling in recent weeks with the best way to address a revenue shortfall of $440,000 as a result of the pandemic in the current budget while being sensitive to both the impacts of the pandemic on taxpayers' budgets and revaluation that saw some property values go down while others rose as much as 40%.
Brett Mastroianni, who serves as an alternate member on the Board of Finance, said that for those who saw a drastic change in their property values — he noted that some businesses along Route 2 saw property value increases greater than 40% — the tax increase alone could potentially put them out of business.
While some will see a significant increase, Board of Finance Chairman Dan Spring said others will actually see a considerable reduction in their taxes. He noted that those experiencing a tax increase do also see a benefit as a result of their property values increasing.
Members agreed that, as a result of the need to find balance, the board is faced with tough decisions regarding what to fund, and how.
Rather than including it within the regular 2021-22 budget, for example, the Board of Selectmen elected to fund only the existing position and instead seek an appropriation this year from the Board of Finance. The motion failed on the concern that it would create a cost that the town would be obligated to absorb in the 2022-23 budget and beyond, but Anderson and First Selectman Michael Urgo each suggested that the position could also potentially be funded using money from the federal rescue act.
Although federal officials continue to work out the details of exactly how rescue funding may be spent, Urgo told the Board of Finance that the consensus is that it would be eligible for use on items that were related to both economic development and emergency response, including the per diem position.
Due to language in the act, however, Urgo expressed concerns that if funded within the 2021-22 budget, the position may not be reimbursable, leaving the town on the hook annually beginning immediately. If funded through appropriation, however, the position would not be considered a part of the annual budget and Urgo said it would also allow the fire department to begin looking to fill the position more immediately to meet a growing increase in daytime calls.
“This is a really appropriate use for those funds, and if we include it in the budget, I am fearful it won’t be reimbursable as I’ve heard. That’s my concern,” he said.
Finance member Paul Simonds also said that, as Urgo relayed to the board, money from the recovery fund will be distributed in “two tranches” with the second coming in March 2022. That money will then be eligible for local use in accordance with approved federal guidelines through December 2024, and could effectively be used to fund the per diem firefighter position through that time.
If the board were to consider an appropriation this year, it would allow the fire department to have a second per diem firefighter position for at least three years without having to fund it through the annual budget and provide the town more time to absorb such costs.
Board members on Wednesday also discussed whether money could be used to offset costs in the Board of Education budget, but the concept fell flat after Board of Education Chairwoman Christine Wagner and Urgo told finance members that the federal funds in the latest stimulus package were specifically earmarked to aid struggling students.
“The funding is to be used as intervention money to help students who are falling behind and those who need additional assistance,” Wagner said. “We need to be really cautious looking at our budget for (another use of) those kinds of funds. We will be heavily audited.”
The Board of Finance agreed to take time to digest the new information and seek clarity on the federal funds before making a final decision on appropriations. Members will vote on both the per diem and software appropriations during Wednesday’s meeting.
Urgo said that after the Board of Finance determines which appropriations should go to voters, a town meeting and vote will be held. That meeting, which is separate from the annual budget town meeting and referendum, would likely be held in mid-April and would be held in a hybrid style that would allow for people to either attend in person or continue to watch online live at home.
Spring said when finance members next meet, they are going to have some difficult decisions to make.
“I think tonight we’ve had great debate whether or not to put the software and per diem position back in the budget, but it keeps coming back to the fact that we should be looking at it from the other side, to see if federal money may satisfy the request for per diem,” Spring said. “We are trying to still be fiscally responsible while planning for the total picture while also trying to figure out the optimum tax burden for our community.”
