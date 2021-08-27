NORTH STONINGTON — For the 2021-22 school year, the North Stonington School District has opted to participate in the Seamless Summer Option of the National School Lunch Program. Therefore, all student meals offered will be free of charge for this school year. However, households that would be eligible for free or reduced-priced meals should still submit applications for the other possible benefits that may be linked to the district's percentage of qualifying families.
The district has adopted the United States Department of Agriculture’s Income Eligibility Guidelines for family size and income criteria for determining eligibility of children who may receive free or reduced-price meals.
Applications are available at the child’s school, at northstonington.k12.ct.us or by contacting 860-535-2800, ext. 2313. Completed applications should be returned to the child’s school. Only one application is required per household and an application for free or reduced-price benefits cannot be approved unless it contains complete eligibility information as indicated on the application and instructions.
For more information, visit northstonington.k12.ct.us or contact Deborah A. Martin, 860-535-2800, ext. 2313.
Sun staff
