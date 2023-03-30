NORTH STONINGTON — The newly installed metal-studded exterior wall at the North Stonington Education Center has passed inspection, leaving only insulation and finishing work before the grounds are leveled and covered with hydroseed.
With the latest progress, North Stonington First Selectman Robert Carlson said the project is just a few steps from completion and will come to a full close in the coming weeks.
“I know this has been on the agenda for quite a while now,” Carlson said Tuesday evening at the Board of Selectmen meeting. “They will start as early as (Wednesday) with insulation and dense glass sheeting.”
Once insulation is done, workers will lay down the brick veneer selected by officials earlier in March. The only remaining aspects afterwards are the finish grading of the property and laying hydroseed. All work will be completed in early April.
— Jason Vallee
