NORTH STONINGTON — Work has begun on the North Stonington Education Center demolition project to build an exterior wall to meet building safety standards, and officials said Tuesday the demo is expected to be completed by March to allow for hydroseeding.
Even with the extra work, the project still remains under the $1 million allocated for the project.
First Selectman Robert Carlson told the public and members of the North Stonington Board of Selectmen Tuesday that the contractor on the project, Bestech Inc., had completed a proper RFP process after discovering the structural issue in November and has been working again for about three weeks already. The physical work to build the outer wall began Tuesday morning.
“Today, they were starting to work on that lower portion of the wall,” Carlson said. “With the new schedule, we expect to be done toward the end of March, and if it goes well, that will be a good time to be able to hydroseed.”
The town had initially hired a “clerk of the works” in August and work began with a goal of completing demolition by the end of 2022. Bestech had been hired at a bid of $689,000, and the company’s ability to serve as an asbestos-removal specialist allowed them to more directly address costly impacts in the North Stonington Education Center demolition, with three competing bids of $1.2 million or higher submitted by three others during the RFP process.
The project has been overseen by STV Inc., which will continue to serve as the town’s official "clerk of the works” until demolition is complete.
Several unexpected challenges have arisen, Carlson said Tuesday, and members of the board praised efforts by contractors to address the issues and continue to move forward while remaining under the $1 million budget set using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
As work began, town officials said it became clear it was necessary to relocate water lines to separate the school from neighboring Wheeler Library, as well as repositioning a second line in order to avoid freezing. The town had also addressed a contamination issue after it was discovered that heating oil leaked underneath the former middle school wing.
The soil impacted by the spill, a 20-by-25-foot area, has already been isolated and removed from the demolition site, but will need to be discarded before the project is considered complete. The water lines have also already been relocated.
With the exterior wall, which was not properly wind- and weather-resistant, the town will be able to complete the final parts of the demolition without further disruption, company officials indicated.
“When this project began, we had planned to demolish up to the double door, put up a veneer and be done with it, but the wall was built in 1960 and does not pass code when it comes to high winds,” Carlson said. “The project went to RFP, came back with pricing, and now we are building a second wall there.”
Selectwoman K. Nicole Porter questioned how the aesthetic look of a changing wall might impact the project, but Carlson said the company has developed a plan that will allow them to eventually attach the proper veneer to make all aspects of the building match.
Despite the challenges, both Carlson and Porter have said the important fact remains that the project is still scheduled to finish below the $1 million in ARPA funds.
“When you look, there are really two outstanding things to be done, and that is to remove the contaminated soil and to build a wall. Those are all the remaining costs,” Porter said in December.
