NORTH STONINGTON — Members of the Board of Selectmen are poised to move forward in presenting a $7.45 million budget for general government operations, debt payments and capital improvements that would represent a 3.97% increase over the current fiscal year.
First Selectman Mike Urgo and selectmen Bob Carlson and Nita Kincaid are expected to finalize their proposal for the 2021-22 fiscal year during a special meeting Wednesday evening. The budget will then be presented to the Board of Finance immediately following, with Urgo leading a presentation on the general government expenditures and anticipated revenues ahead of deliberations between finance members over the next several weeks.
The proposed budget, as currently agreed upon, would include $5.53 million for the government operating budget, $1.38 million in debt obligations and $541,078 for various capital improvement projects. The figures do not include funding for the Board of Education budget, which remains in deliberations and will be presented to the Board of Finance next week in accordance with the town’s budget schedule.
“The budget proposal has some exciting prospects in it that will help to move our town forward,” Urgo said Tuesday. “It would fund several well-needed positions and provide staff that is essential to the safety and economic development in the community.”
Urgo said Tuesday that the budget includes a funding for per diem staffing at the North Stonington Volunteer Fire Company, which will be used to support daytime fire calls. The budget also supports the hiring of 4 full-time EMTs to better staff shifts through the North Stonington Ambulance Association.
“This will help us to have less calls requiring mutual aid,” Urgo said. “Emergency Services has been identified as an important priority for our town and we are hoping to provide the support they need to best do their jobs.”
The budget also calls for the hiring of a new position within the town’s zoning office, a zoning enforcement officer who would work alongside Juliet Hodge, the town’s planning, development and zoning official. During discussions at previous budget workshops, selectmen showed support for the position as one that would aid in community planning and economic development.
Another initiative supported in the proposed budget is a review of all town departments, a project that would require an estimated $25,000 in funding, which would be used to identify ways the town could improve services and/or reduce unnecessary spending. It also includes money to begin analysis on the installation of water service along a portion of the Route 2 corridor, as well as funding to aid the Finance Department in coordinating with North Stonington Public Schools to share use of a new financial system installed for the school district last year.
During previous workshops, the Board of Selectmen had already removed a line-item request for the purchase of a Peterbilt Model 579 EV, a zero-emissions tractor-trailer that would replace the existing tractor-trailer, currently used most frequently for refuse trips, which was purchased in 1997. The town had been approved for a state grant and would be reimbursed $167,942.38, but would be responsible for up to $182,000 in additional costs to fund the purchase.
“I think it’s a grave error not to include this, to just take it out without the people having input at all. To take it out now, before holding a public hearing, is a horrible mistake in my opinion,” Urgo said.
Both Carlson and Kincaid expressed a concern over a lack of information regarding the life remaining in the town’s existing truck, the cost of the purchase for the green vehicle versus another diesel truck, and the timing of such an expense a year into the pandemic.
Carlson said he believed the town would be better served to continue to use the truck it already owns rather than jumping to make a purchase simply because the state has offered partial funding.
“After seeing the grant, yes it’s a lot of money, but there’s still a lot of money to go,” Carlson said. “It’s not like we would be getting it for free or would be throwing $20,000 at it. There’s still a lot more to pay, and we would be looking at a cost of at least $180,000 or more.”
Although the budget shows a large increase in percentage, Urgo said Tuesday that the town is in a good position to prevent taxpayers from absorbing the full increase in spending. Recent grand list figures show the town is in line to see a near 8% increase despite the pandemic, due in part to revaluation efforts. The change will represent a wider tax base to help offset the burden, he said.
Back to traditional vote
With the 2021-22 budget process, officials said this week that there will be a return to a more traditional town vote as vaccinations provide hope for an end to the pandemic. Urgo said the town is still looking at all its options to make sure as many residents can be involved as possible without compromising anyone’s health or safety.
The town, which was operating under conditions of an emergency declaration from Gov. Ned Lamont, used a more streamlined process in spring 2020 that allowed elected boards to vote on behalf of residents. Urgo said with Lamont’s orders expected to be lifted on April 19, it was important that boards find a way to return to a system that gives all town residents a voice in the budget process.
“We will definitely find a way to return to some form of traditional vote, as is in the charter,” he said.
Urgo said he hopes the state will consider extending provisions to allow residents to vote by absentee ballot or provide other means to make it easier for those with concerns regarding exposure to COVID-19 to remain an active part of the community process.
“We will explore all ways to help make sure residents can be involved,” Urgo said. “
Finance hearing
The proposed budget will be approved at a 6 p.m. special meeting of the Board of Selectmen. Urgo acknowledged that the budget is still subject to alterations during that meeting, but said he is not aware of further proposed line-item changes.
The selectmen’s proposal will then be presented before the Board of Finance during its 7 p.m. meeting, with members then deliberating over further adjustments in the coming weeks. The meeting will be hosted virtual using Zoom.
To attend the meeting, call in through Zoom at 1-646-558-8656, and use the meeting ID 818 6086 3136 and password 430306.
