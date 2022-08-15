NORTH STONINGTON — As you dismount your shuttle cart and arrive at Hewitt Farm, a wide, green field dotted with tents of white, blue and red greets you with a down-home sound of upbeat blues from The Howling Hound Dogs trio. A medley of aromas from home-crafted pies, kombucha, and coffee wafts past.
Ah yes, the monthly North Stonington Artisan Farm Market has begun.
Sunday marked the final farm market of the summer, much to the dismay of vendors and visitors alike.
Lebanon, Conn.-based goat farmer Terrell Lavoie had a tent at the market, selling her goat-milk products from her business, Blue Hill Too.
“The vendors that they pull in make this farmers market unique. We come from all over, so this is a nice central location. Everything from milk to veggies to seafood," she said. "This market brings out a different kind of clientele. It’s people that are looking for all-natural, they’re looking for somebody that puts time and effort into their product, and they understand that we’re out there getting our hands dirty. They appreciate what we do.”
Gobble Mountain Elderberry Co.’s Nicole Yakaitis agreed.
“The diversity of the booths, everyone’s very prideful in their work … There are so many different things you can do, and the live music is so fun," Yakaitis said. "Even though there are vendors from other areas, there are also a lot of in-town vendors that I never knew about, so it’s nice to learn.”
“It’s been great so far, and it’s grown so much, and it’s great to be part of the market’s startup,” said Sandview Candle Co. 's Angela Symonds. “The hosts are awesome, they really promote, promote, promote, which is what small businesses need, and they’re on top of everything and very well organized.”
The Artisan Farm Market was put together by North Stonington Selectman Brett Mastroianni and his wife, Stephanie, along with Laura Tillinghast and Emily Lewis from Southington, Conn.'s Lewis Farms.
“We draw a different crowd. We wanted it on Route 2 because we get a lot of beach traffic,” Brett Mastroianni said. “We see so many people from out of town who come through and use the market as a social event. It’s good for our local farmers and businesses, to get people to know who they are, and in a rural community, that’s sometimes difficult.”
Local visitors were pleased with the turnout of the market. Resident Tyler Dean was thankful to have an organized event in his neighborhood.
“We’ve been to every one. Wherever you go in this area, you see a farm. Having a dedicated area to go and get produce instead of going up to somebody’s front door and asking them is a helluva lot nicer.”
David and Andrea Sellins were as enthusiastic as the others.
“Here I have a tasty little drink, but we also bought scallops," David Sellins said. "It’s so varied, from all the different types of artwork that they sell, to the homegrown foods. It’s just great to see so much come together in one big event.”
People from all around visit for the unique products, even from north of the border.
Montreal resident Johanne Loranger said she was thrilled with her purchases.
“I found a home-baked cherry pie that I would never make at home, organic ghee butter that I’ll serve to my guests with seafood, and candles and goat milk soaps," she said. "They’re all products made with fresh organic ingredients, and I love that. If [the market] is on next summer, I will certainly come back!”
