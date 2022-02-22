NORTH STONINGTON — Officials have approved use of $12,500 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to aid an organization in mental health response and for the purchase of a fire department software upgrade.
A portion of the remaining funding could also be used on a demolition plan for the one-story wing of the North Stonington Education Center.
Members of the Board of Finance unanimously approved requests last week to give $5,000 to United Community and Family Services, a nonprofit agency focused on improving the health and well-being of those in southeastern Connecticut, as well as a one-time $7,500 purchase for the upgrade of the North Stonington Fire Department’s EOS software.
First Selectman Bob Carlson said the requests both help satisfy needs in the community while using the monies in an effective manner that addresses what residents want.
“This puts money into mental health and emergency response, which is something we know is a need coming out of this pandemic and something that people said they wanted (during the Community Conversation). It shows we are listening and I think that’s important,” said First Selectman Bob Carlson.
The measures were approved from the town’s remaining pool of ARPA money, $1.16 million. The community had previously earmarked $100,000 for use through a plan to be developed by the town’s Economic Development Commission that will focus on aiding businesses and commercial growth.
Members of the Board of Selectmen would then seek to use the remaining funds for demolition of the one-story wing of the North Stonington Education Center that formerly served as the middle school wing for Wheeler Middle-High School. Carlson said that plan is expected to be presented to the Board of Finance for consideration in the coming weeks.
For each of the approved requests, Carlson said the funding will help to offset requests that would have otherwise been made and considered as part of the annual budget process, which is now underway.
UCFS, which provides a variety of behavioral health and other medical services for the community, had requested $8,300 in the coming budget to aid with operations. The approved $5,000 will allow the Board of Selectmen to reduce the request in the coming budget process.
Carlson said the purchase of software upgrades through the ARPA funding likewise meets the required use of such funds, addresses a need and eliminates the one-time cost as a line item or capital request. If not approved, Carlson added that the department’s rights for use of the ESO system, which is used for data collection and management, would expire in December.
“This is something that would normally go on the capital line, but it is a request under the $10,000 threshold which is something we’ve tried to avoid,” Carlson explained. “We set a precedent a while back not to have those small requests, so this aims to fulfill that request.”
Carlson noted that the vast majority of the remaining federal rescue funds will likely be requested as part of the larger demolition proposal currently in the works, which was the most common request for use of funds during the Community Conversation last month.
Board of Finance Chairman Paul Simonds and Vice Chairman Michael Anderson praised the requests as proper use of the rescue funding before the measure was approved.
“These fit right in with what these ARPA funds are all about, and that is helping people in these crazy times,” Simonds said.
Building the budget
During last week’s joint meeting, members of the Board of Finance also set hearings to receive budget proposals from both town officials and the North Stonington Board of Education.
The Board of Finance will hear from Carlson on behalf of town operations during a presentation on March 2. The Board of Education will then be asked to present their proposal to finance members during a budget meeting currently scheduled for March 9. Both meetings will be open to the public.
“I’m not sure there’s a lot more to talk about while still gathering numbers, but I look forward to getting the whole picture in front of us so we can look at what we must do to get an acceptable budget before the town,” Simonds said.
