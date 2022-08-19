NORTH STONINGTON — When students return to school in early September, there will be an emphasis on building a productive and welcoming community, something that has been a top priority for North Stonington Public Schools year after year.
For the first time during the 2022-23 academic year, however, that mission will mean students will be tasked with taking a more proactive role in their discipline including learning how their actions, when negative, may impact others.
Staff and students from kindergarten through high school seniors will all be part of a pilot program launching districtwide called Restorative Practices, a concept that aims to reform disciplinary processes to encourage teamwork, acceptance and personal responsibility. The concept is part of changes that hope to better prepare students for challenges they might face in the real world.
“This is a method that has been proven to help students develop the skills needed to make responsible choices and get along well with others,” said North Stonington Superintendent of Schools Troy C. Hopkins, who is entering his first year overseeing the district. “It’s not about letting students ‘get away’ with anything, but the concept asks the question, ‘how do we repair the damage?’ and looks at logistical consequences rather than just punitive ones.”
Although it may seem like a simple shift in thinking, it isn’t just a change in policy to become a Restorative Justice community. The staff began receiving training and education on the concept last year and for many communities, a full shift can take three to five years to fully implement.
The social-science method encourages the students to resolve their own differences through restorative processes include affective statements, community-building circles, small impromptu conferencing and setting classroom agreements or norms. Hopkins said staff have welcomed use of the method in North Stonington schools.
Wheeler Middle & High School Principal Kristen St. Germain and North Stonington Elementary School Principal Robert Cillino both said they see the program as offering more reliable, effective long-term solutions that can serve to build a more tight-knit community.
Whether it is sitting with kindergarten students to determine how one student can atone for destroying the other’s artwork, or high school seniors amid an ongoing quarrel sparked by teenage jealousy, the restorative practice method is able to mediate between students and get to the heart of the problem, both said.
“The old method of ‘make a mistake, get detention’ just isn’t effective,” St. Germain said. “With this concept, you are able to work with the students and help them understand a better approach for the next time around.”
Cillino said the concept is one that was brought to the district by Dr. Jo Ann Freiberg with the Connecticut Department of Education, who also serves as co-chair of the National School Climate Council. The shift in thinking involves moving from putting out fires to creating a better climate for all students involved.
“This philosophy recognizes the importance of prioritizing the relationships and connections between and among all people within a school community and provides a framework for creating positive school climate and culture,” Cillino wrote in a welcome letter to parents. “We will continue to use some elements of our PBIS program, but are looking forward to continuing to learn and implement the restorative approach as a school and as a district.”
School officials admit that in some cases, there may be other circumstances include external factors or personal issues that can cause problems, and some actions or repeated offenses may still require suspension or expulsion.
Hopkins said that, as was the case before, there will remain a zero-tolerance policy for violent behaviors and crime, and the district will adhere to all legal requirements of reporting certain behaviors and taking remediative action.
“The hope is, we can identify issues earlier and help the children to adjust before behaviors become a much bigger problem,” Hopkins said.
Look mom, no mask!
As students return to class for the 2022-23 school year, those comfortable doing so will have the opportunity to shake each other’s hands, look each other in the face and enjoy one another’s smiles. For those with conditions or concerns, masks are still certainly welcome and encouraged.
North Stonington students will find a lot less signs and restrictions in their return to class this year. In fact, Hopkins, St. Germain and Cillino all said the goal is to remain vigilant and do what is needed to help prevent the need to return to any sort of mask mandate in the future.
“I don’t think you would be able to find anyone who would want to have to return to restrictions like that,” Hopkins said.
Circumstances have changed in the past year, as many in the population have had the chance to receive vaccinations and more information has become available regarding the virus, allowing the school to ease restrictions and return to a more normal format. Sports will take place as they had pre-pandemic and nearly all after school activities will be available again.
At each school, schedules will also shift back — the high school, for example, will return to three lunches after expanding to include four the past few years to accommodate social distancing needs that have since changed — the closest thing to “a return to normal” that the district will be able to see.
Phone in your answer
Another noticeable change in the district this year, particularly at the middle and especially high school levels, is the manner in which cell phones will be treated.
Gone are the days when students would have their phones confiscated at first sign of use. Instead, teachers and staff have been trained to work with the students and develop a syllabus that implements use of current technology and balance use of phones and other devices so that they remain tools and not a distraction.
“We are trying to be realistic. We know the value that students place on having their phones, and we also know the tool that they can be,” she said.
That doesn’t mean they are going to be plugged in all the time — St. Germain acknowledges that a big part of the effort is teaching students to take analog time and learn skills that don’t require a device in hand — but she said the district is committed to finding a balance.
“There will be emphasis on time away from the screens as well. We’ve reached a point where it was time to try and find a more happy medium,” St. Germain said.
