NORTH STONINGTON — Residents and town officials are calling on a Tennessee-based company proposing to build a solar array along Route 184 to consider working with the state to relocate the project south to a former quarry site, an effort that they believe could help to mitigate some concerns regarding potential pollution and impact to neighbors.
During a site walk on Tuesday afternoon with members of the Silicon Ranch Corp. project development team, neighbors requested that the company consider moving the site for proposed panels from the north side of Providence-New London Turnpike to the south, as well as centering the project toward the former quarry site near the Rhode Island state line rather than along Route 184.
The project would be more costly if such a condition were approved, according to Silicon Ranch Director of Project Development Ali Weaver, but the organization would be committed to working with the town to make it happen. The bigger issue, she said, will be getting approval from the state, who had initially approved a solar array project at the current site in 2016.
“There are lots of quarry lands to the south, and we are committed to seeing whether it could be a realistic possibility to relocate there or not,” Weaver said.
“It comes with a cost, but that is something that the company is certainly willing to consider and pay for if that is determined to be the best option. We are going to be neighbors here for at least 40 years, and we want to find solutions here that work for everybody.”
Under a proposed plan before the Connecticut Siting Council, the Nashville-based Silicon Ranch Corp. is seeking to install a total of 28,890 solar panels on 47 of the 157 acres of forested land that the company owns off Route 184. The land that would be used includes four lots west of Boombridge Road and north of Interstate 95, as well as one lot to the north of Providence-New London Turnpike.
Silicon Ranch, which owns and operates over 140 solar facilities in 15 states, purchased the project rights from another developer who had the site preselected by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection in 2016. The parcel to the north of Route 184 was later added to the project plans and approved by DEEP, but the project was never developed.
The proposal calls for panels of 6.87 feet by 3.41 feet by .11 feet and the solar array would generate 9.9 megawatts of electricity that would then be sold to Eversource and United Illuminating. The size of the array and generation rate are set by contractual obligations with Eversource and would need to be built in Connecticut within close proximity to the current site, said Weaver in response to questions from residents about why the site was chosen.
Weaver and Michael Baute, director of regenerative energy and land management for Silicon Ranch, also reinforced the belief that their project would “generate clean, renewable energy at a stable price.” Peter Candelaria, Silicon Ranch's chief development officer, also told members of the Planning and Zoning Commission last week that the project would create temporary construction jobs and generate tax revenue for the town.
If approved, the company said work at the site could begin as early as October with a goal of completion in June 2022. The panels would then have a 40-year service life and would be later removed and recycled when no longer usable.
Neighbors expressed a flurry of concerns Tuesday regarding the impact to their properties, noting that in some cases the project as it is currently proposed would potentially allow for the development of panels within 100 feet of their homes, as well as expressing concerns regarding the removal of trees in the region, which would potentially create additional noise pollution by taking away a natural buffer separating the homes from Interstate 95.
Others also expressed concerns that the panels and construction could have permanent, negative effects on groundwater, including an aquifer that serves is a source of water for many in that area.
“This is something that could have long-lasting impacts on this region,” said neighboring property owner Catherine Maxwell. “There is a lot of wetlands and archaeological history here, and it would be sad to see that all destroyed to build a solar array.”
First Selectman Michael Urgo, who also attended the site walk along with Selectman Bob Carlson and Selectwoman Nita Kincaid, told residents that the town is committed to working with residents and the company to try and address as many concerns as possible.
Members of the Board of Selectmen on Tuesday also approved a motion sending a letter to the state on the town’s behalf which included numerous concerns expressed by residents in recent weeks. The letter highlighted many of the concerns expressed during the site walk and asked that the state extend a public comment period, currently open through March 27, to improve community outreach.
“We would request an extension of the public comment period so more community outreach can take place from the petitioners, and the town can hire a soil scientist to provide an opinion on the suitability of locating panels in the proposed locations,” the letter reads. “Given the COVID-19 climate, we do not feel the appropriate amount of outreach and communication has happened with all abutters nor the town.”
Weaver said the company is committed to being a partner with both the town and surrounding neighbors, and promised to work with them to address as many concerns as possible. She added that she hoped the site walk would be the first of several as the company works to find the best possible solution.
“From our perspective, if neighbors want us to the south, we would be on the southern end of the property line,” Weaver said. “We are committed to working with both the town and the state to do what’s best for the entire community.”
