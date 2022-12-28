NORTH STONINGTON — When Director Amy Kennedy and Assistant Director Emily Noyes look around Wheeler Library, they don’t see an archive of books and printed materials. Nor are they burdened by the memories of the old Dewey Decimal System.
Kennedy and Noyes instead envision the library, which is located in the heart of the village of North Stonington, as a community hub that can service the needs of all residents, whether it be a quiet place to get some work done, an opportunity to share in arts and culture or even a place for a daylong trip complete with a picnic in the park.
The next step is to make this dream a reality — and the library’s top two administrators invite all residents to come down and see how staff has worked to bring the vision to life.
“In a small town like ours, there aren’t a lot of places where the community can gather. The library is a collaborative spot where almost anyone can find their place, whether they are using it in traditional ways or non-traditional ways,” Kennedy said. “That’s the type of service we want to provide.”
There is a lot of history at Wheeler Library, which has served the town proudly since 1908. The historic building contains classic art and stonework, including two proud lions at the entrance, and of course hosts a wide array of books and printed materials. There has also been a lot of growth and change over the years, and both Kennedy and Noyes said in a recent interview that the COVID-19 pandemic forced the library to evolve at lightning fast speeds.
The pandemic itself only closed the library for a few days before it reopened, but both Kennedy and Noyes said it was clear that in a small town like North Stonington, it would be important to find a way to help reach those who were isolated by the pandemic shutdown.
Kennedy said the library first expanded its available digital content, including audiobooks, ebooks and even videos. Wheeler also used pandemic funding to expand Wi-Fi services on the property, including extending the signal to a new and improved outdoor seating area, a park-like setting that allowed people to come enjoy the Wi-Fi and nature without risk.
The library also sought to expand non-traditional content, introducing the “take and make” program with various arts and crafts, Noyes said, and introduced other grab-and-go bags for kids and adults alike. These bags included a wide range of activities including games, puzzles, book-oriented scavenger hunts and more.
“One of the more popular items has been the science-based kits,” said Noyes, who also serves as the children’s librarian. “The theme-supported kits provide a unique opportunity, and it’s something that has really resonated with families that have children in middle school and high school.”
Building a community hub
Over the past year, Wheeler Library has seen a lot of change happening right outside its four walls. Following several years of questions on what would come next, funding was secured and the one-story wing of the neighboring North Stonington Education Center was demolished over the past few months.
The new open space will be covered and seeded with grass to create a temporary green, giving the community an opportunity to build a future plan for the recreational site that now serves as an extended side yard for the library. North Stonington First Selectman Robert Carlson encouraged the library staff and board of directors to be part of that discussion, noting that the library has been an invaluable resource for the community over the years.
“Wheeler has been an incredible asset for our town, and I look forward to seeing what ideas they may bring to the table,” he said in an interview during demolition.
If Kennedy had it her way, the space will be developed as a more inviting park complete with a gazebo or other performance stage. There would be trees and shrubbery to create peaceful shade, and residents young and old would be able to enjoy open space and library services all day long.
“I want this to be a space where people can come no matter their interests,” Kennedy said. “I want to see people gathering for performances, sitting to read a book or families having a meal together in the park. I want to see kids playing and adults enjoying themselves.”
The library has already taken steps to help make this a reality, in part by introducing a host of new clubs and activities since pandemic restrictions have lifted. Noyes said that in the past few years Programming Coordinator Kim Signor has introduced a tea workshop, established cookbook and pottery clubs, partnered to host a knitting club and greatly expanded teen offerings. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
Staff has also incorporated several art-focused workshops, offered writing workshops, provided tech help opportunities and even organized two retail operations inside the library.
The library operates a “local store” which sells a variety of goods from local producers including honey, soaps, candles, jewelry and art prints. Friends of Wheeler Library also operate one of the only full-time used bookstores, with a home at the library that is now open year-round.
“As far as I know, we are the only ones with this available throughout the year, so it is something that has been a source of pride for everyone,” Kennedy said.
Collaborating for the future
As a small library, both Kennedy and Noyes acknowledged that future growth and success will be based entirely on community support, partnerships and collaboration with both residents and other libraries.
To offer better programming, Wheeler recently joined a larger consortium of libraries in order to share a greater number of resources and to take part in combined programming that can look at more intricate topics. Having a number of libraries involved allows the library to offer greater demonstrations and more expert speakers, Noyes said.
“With a library our size, resources are limited. We could not possibly justify the costs for some of these experts based on our audience alone,” Noyes said. “By partnering with a greater number of libraries, we are able to pool our resources, provide live video feeds of presentations and reach a far greater number of people at a fraction of the cost.”
Kennedy said volunteers have also come forward to expand other programs themselves, including one that has taken it upon herself to begin developing a regular “story walk” for families to take together. The concept involves a walk through the village with stops to hear aspects of an ongoing story.
If other volunteers have ideas they would like to start, or if there is something that residents would like to see developed, Kennedy encourages them to reach out.
“We want to know what people want, and we want to provide what the community needs. We are here to be a trusted community resource for everyone,” she said.
