NORTH STONINGTON — Staff with the Mobile Food Pantry and UniteCT will each be offering services Tuesday in the parking lot of the North Stonington Education Center.
The pantry is available to those in need within the community and will be available in the parking lot, located at 298 Norwich Westerly Road, from 1-3 p.m. Staff will be on hand to help those with questions. The unit works in partnership with the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, which also serves North Stonington.
UniteCT will be in the lot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the organization will assist residents on a walk-in basis. The organization is focused on helping both tenants and landlords by directing them to appropriate financial assistance.
First Selectman Michael Urgo praised the efforts and said residents are reminded that the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center also offers assistance to residents, operating out of North Stonington Town Hall on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. except today as staff will be at the event.
— Sun staff
