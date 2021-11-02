NORTH STONINGTON — Eight years ago, Brett Mastroianni won election to the Board of Selectmen only to find himself the odd man out when he was forced to step down before serving to prevent an all-Republican board. This time around, he will get the chance to show what he can do on the town’s top elected board.
Republicans took control of the Board of Selectmen for the coming term on Tuesday, with Mastroianni securing 1,001 votes to outpoll Democrats K. Nicole Porter and Toula Balestracci to join First Selectman Robert Carlson, who ran unopposed, on the three-member board. Porter finished with 701 votes, 10 more than Balestracci, to earn the last seat.
“It’s been a good year for us and to win by 300 votes in this type of an election, it shows a huge amount of support,” Mastroianni said. “I had not been seated in 2013 because, although I had won a seat, there was a need for minority representation. I look forward to being able to serve and to working with Bob and Nicole with a board that I think will help bring balance to the town.”
At 46, Mastroianni has been in North Stonington for 15 years. He is a graduate of Johnson & Wales, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in sales and meeting management, and is the owner of East Coast Jewelry & Loan on Norwich-Westerly Road.
Mastroianni also ran for first selectman in 2019, but lost to Mike Urgo in a tight race.
Porter is a 25-year resident of the community who first began volunteering when her youngest daughter left the house a few years ago. She served on the town’s Communications Committee and later in other positions, including most recently as secretary of the Economic Development Commission. A graduate of Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing and currently works as the nurse manager of surgical and procedures at Backus Hospital in Norwich.
The two will join Carlson, who takes over for Urgo, who will retire from elected office after two terms at the helm. Carlson began his political career on the North Stonington Board of Education and immediately served as vice chairman. He took on the chairman role a short time later and also went on to serve as chairman of the Ad Hoc School Building Committee.
“I’ve always been someone who is not afraid to lead. In fact, it’s something I enjoy,” Carlson said. “For me, it’s about giving back to a community that has provided many opportunities for me and my family.”
He earned election to the Board of Selectmen in 2017 and served two terms before announcing in June he would run for first selectman. In the new term, Carlson said he intends to focus on addressing town needs including finding a solution for the vacant North Stonington Education Center and creating a long-term plan for use of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
In the two other contested races on Tuesday, Republican challenger and former first selectman Shawn Murphy unseated Democratic incumbent Mustapha Ratib to earn election as town treasurer, 878-724, and Republicans Wayne M. Wilkinson and Priscilla Lewis defeated Democrat Anthony Mazzella to earn open seats on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Uncontested races
Following a campaign that saw two newcomers join two established incumbents on the ballot for Board of Education, all four will serve in the coming term. Christine Wagner, a Republican who served as board chairwoman during the previous term, and Democrat Jamie Towle-Weicksel will be joined by newcomers Stanley “Chet” Stefanowicz, a Democrat, and Republican Lisa Mazzella.
Mazzella was the top vote-getter of the four with 961 votes, narrowly outpacing Wagner, who finished with 952.
A 15-year resident of the town and a State Farm insurance agent with her own business in New London, Wagner said she has been honored to be able to be a member of the board as it has worked to position the district for long-term success.
Towle-Weicksel operates a research laboratory as a biochemist specializing in melanoma research. She became involved in the school community when her daughter joined the district, and she was part of a group of parents who raised $120,000 last year for replacement of aging, dangerous playground equipment at North Stonington Elementary School.
Newcomers Stefanowicz and Mazzella, meanwhile, each come to the board with their own experience in education. An 18-year public schools teacher who works in Preston, Stefanowicz has a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and international studies and a master’s degree from Sacred Heart University in education. He spent several years as a child protective worker in Iowa prior to shifting to a career as a teacher.
Mazzella, 56, is a 28-year resident in North Stonington with vast experience working with the district’s PTOs, including serving two years as a PTO president. She has also served for seven years as a troop leader for the Girl Scouts of America, is a co-founder of the Informed Citizens of North Stonington, or ICONS, is co-editor of North Stonington Quarterly and has served on the Board of Assessment Appeals.
All four said finding the right fit to replace Superintendent of Schools Peter Nero, who will retire at the end of the school year, will remain a top priority from the start of the term.
“We are going to need someone who is energetic, excited to be here and ready to work collaboratively with our dedicated staff to help the district continue to rise,” she said.
On the Board of Finance, Republican Gary Annino will join Democratic incumbent Sarah Nelson, who served the previous term as alternate, after both were elected in an uncontested race. Annino led the way with 945 votes.
At 56 years old, Annino has been an active member of the community and has served 10 years as a member of the Wheeler Library Board of Directors including serving as president. He is a newcomer to elective politics, and said he is not afraid to ask questions and provide answers for the public, as well as set limits to assure that taxpayers are not overburdened.
Nelson, 41, has a bachelor’s degree in general studies with a minor in anthropology from the University of Connecticut and is an IT program manager specializing in mergers and acquisitions with Pfizer.
With no competition on the ballot, Republican Carl R. Johnston Jr., 63, was elected to fill a 4-year vacancy, while Republican Amy Friend and Democrat Winona Berdine will serve as alternates.
Other races
As a result of the uncontested races, Mazzella will serve on the Board of Assessment Appeals; Republican Emily Lewis will serve as alternate to the Economic Development Commission; Republicans Robert Mazzella and Robert Kappes will be elected as alternates to the Planning and Zoning Commission; Mark S. Perkins Jr. will serve on the Zoning Board of Appeals; and Republicans Amy Friend, Daniel Smith and William Mason will each serve as alternates to the Zoning Board of Appeals.
Democrat Christopher J. Friday and Republicans Salvatore E. Cherenzia IV and Stefan Grufstedt were all elected to serve on the Economic Development Commission. Republican Emily Lewis will serve as an alternate.
