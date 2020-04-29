NORTH STONINGTON — Brett Mastroianni has been elected to serve a fourth term as chairman of the North Stonington Republican Town Committee.
Mastroinni was reelected unanimously by members of the committee this week during a special meeting, which was held through a conference call to allow for members of the committee to continue to practice social distancing. Members also voted to elect Salvatore Cherenzia IV as vice chairman and Lisa Mazzella was elected to serve in a dual post as both secretary and treasurer for the committee.
“It’s an honor to be re-elected chair of the Republican Town Committee and I look forward to continuing the growth and diversity that we have seen over the last few years," Mastroianni said "We also plan to continue our Republican outreach efforts through community events and fundraisers.”
The terms are effective immediately and will run through spring 2022, the committee said in a press release.
— Jason Vallee
