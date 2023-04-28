NORTH STONINGTON — A dismal turnout at the polls for last year’s budget referendum and concerns over a lack of morning participation have members of the Board of Selectmen considering a return to an 8-hour voting window. Such a move would potentially reduce costs with minimal impact or change in turnout.
Selectmen would rather increase participation, however, and will be working this spring to get a more steady turnout at the North Stonington Education Center throughout the day.
The board voted unanimously late last week to recommend an 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. window for the 2023 budget referendum, but the discussion included several caveats. First Selectmen Robert Carlson expressed interest in studying traffic flow at the polls prior to noon, a measure that Selectman Brett Mastroianni and Selectwoman K. Nicole Porter both expressed support for, as well as establishing signs at school entrances and in highly trafficked areas.
“Ever since COVID, the way parents line up to drop students off at school has changed. More kids are starting to be dropped off than are riding the buses,” Carlson said. “This is a phenomenon that happened and I am wondering if somehow we can take advantage of it to get more people to vote.”
The discussion on poll hours was sparked by a low turnout a year ago, when the town saw just 393 voters cast ballots for the annual budget — and not all voted on every question. With 4,174 active voters registered in the community, according to data from the Connecticut Secretary of the State, that equates to just 9.3% of the town’s registered voters participating.
Carlson said he hopes that the move to have polls at the North Stonington Education Center at 298 Norwich-Westerly Road, directly across from the schools, will contribute to an increase in participation by having the higher number of drop-off parents cross the road to cast their votes.
Mastroianni noted that the referendum vote was held there last year and said he isn’t so sure the move would equate to higher participation. If the town does put signs at the end of the school driveway, he said he was also concerned that it would only attract the school parent demographic, rather than reaching the whole community.
“I would hate for it to look like we are trying to siphon in extra school votes rather than getting the whole town involved,” he said.
Carlson noted that the communication through sign boards is only part of a package to reach the larger community and said anything that would increase voter participation while still ensuring a fair vote should be considered. The town will also be using posters and boards at Town Hall, as well as posting several items on the town’s website to help get the word out.
Mastroianni questioned the impact, both in costs and in potential votes, of keeping polls open instead of reducing hours to noon to 8 p.m. He said that until 2019, the town had previously used noon to 8 p.m. as the standard on town referendums, extending hours at the polls to 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in November elections only as required by state and federal law.
Porter expressed concerns that making such a change at a late hour like this, with the town meeting set for May 1 and the referendum on May 15, could be confusing to some and even lead to potential reductions in this year’s turnout.
She said that waiting any later than 8 a.m. to open the polls would be ineffective, however.
“To open at 9 a.m. is just pointless because it does not allow people who are going before work to cast their votes,” she said. “For me, I know it used to be noon to 8 (p.m.), but I would prefer to ease back into something like that.”
Carlson and Porter suggested doing a relatively direct study to determine the number of visitors who come during the day to this year’s referendum. Both said if the turnout was dismal again, especially with enhanced efforts to garner additional votes, it would be worth revisiting and possibly returning to the noon to 8 p.m. window the town once used.
Both said they would also like to hear from the public when the town presents the budgets and several proposed ordinance changes during the pre-referendum town meeting on May 1.
“If we study this and find we were wrong, we will move to (noon). If we get 50, 80 or 100 before 12 p.m., then we will know we did the right thing,” Carlson said. “We have always presented ourselves as the administration who listens. I think we should do just that.”
The annual financial town meeting will take place on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the North Stonington Education Center. The meeting will be available online but only eligible voters attending in-person will be allowed to vote. Budget-related matters will be reserved for a vote at referendum on May 15.
All items to be discussed at the town meeting are available on the town’s website at northstoningtonct.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.