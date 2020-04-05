VOLUNTOWN — A pug found lost in Pachaug State Forest earlier this month has found a happy ending in the form of a loving family.
Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, animal-lover Kristi Hachey and her fiancé, William Caron, both of Voluntown, were taking advantage of the spring-like weather on March 7 and decided to take a four-wheeler they had purchased the day before for a maiden ride on the state forest’s trails. As fate would have it, their ride was cut short when they happened across a lost female pug alone in the middle of the woods.
Pachaug State Forest covers 26,477 acres and spans six towns including Voluntown, North Stonington, Preston, Sterling, Plainfield and Griswold.
“At first I thought it was a cat coming out of the woods, because I could only see its black body, but as we got closer I could see it was a dog, so I got off the four-wheeler and followed her down the trail a little bit until she let me pick her up,” said Hachey. “She had dirt all over her face, eyes and ears, so I wrapped her up in one of my sweatshirts and we drove back with her between us on the four-wheeler. It wasn’t the most comfortable ride, but there was no way I was just going to leave her there.”
“I just did what I would hope anyone would do for me, if one of my dogs got separated from us in the woods,” Hachey said.
Hachey and Caron asked several hikers and bicyclists they had passed about the pug, but were unable to find its owner. They also drove around the nearby neighborhoods to see if anyone was missing a pug, but the efforts came up empty.
So the canine refugee spent the night with Hachey, much to the chagrin of her own, much larger Catahoula leopard dogs, Duke and Beau.
“I cleaned the little pug up, gave her some food and water and gave her a bath. She seemed exhausted,” Hachey said.
On March 9, Hachey said she called North Stonington Animal Control Officer Karcher Deshefy to alert her about the lost dog. She later met up with Deshefy and handed the dog over, after a few tearful moments.
“Of course, I cried. She was so cute,” said Hachey, who had also posted a picture of the lost dog on Facebook. The post went viral within hours, reaching people as far away as Alabama.
“I got so many messages about this little dog and so many people posted that they wanted her,” said Hachey, who said she was blown away by the overwhelming response to her post.
Deshefy also received a bevy of calls about the dog, but its owners never came forward to claim her. After 8½ days, Deshefy adopted the dog to what she called, “a very loving family who promises to take very good care of her and spoil her rotten.”
“It was a happy ending for this pug,” Deshefy said. “She is lucky that this couple came across her in the woods and brought her back to safety.”
