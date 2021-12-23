NORTH STONINGTON — When an 82-year-old North Stonington man lost his cane at Walmart a few weeks before Thanksgiving, it triggered a series of events that led officials to discover he was living in deplorable conditions — and has since led to a community response that aims to bring his tale an unexpected happy ending just in time for the holidays.
Cheryl Haase, who works with the Red Onion restaurant on Norwich Westerly Road, said it has been an emotional ride as she has aided the man, a retired ex-Marine named David who lives on a fixed income with a tight budget, in trying to improve his living conditions after he had fallen into a bad situation.
“It really was awful, the conditions he was stuck living in. He wasn’t going to ask for help, so when I saw what he was dealing with, I just couldn’t leave things the way they were,” said Haase. “There are so many people who have stepped up to help him out, but there’s also still a lot left to do.”
A regular customer of the Red Onion, where he orders a grinder once per week, David had visited the restaurant about two weeks before Thanksgiving, just a few days after losing his cane. He came up to the window for his usual order, Haase recalled, and immediately told her, “I’ve got a doozy of a tale for you today!”
The man, who owns a trailer home on leased property, then told of how he’d visited Walmart and had turned to look at a product with his cane in the carriage. When he turned back around, Haase said the man told her that a different carriage was there and the one his cane had been in was gone. The man requested help and an announcement was made, but the cane was never recovered.
Knowing that life wasn’t exactly easy or affordable for him, Haase said she took to the North Stonington Town Group page on Facebook to ask for help. In less than 48 hours, she had four canes in hand and multiple requests from others in town asking how they could help.
With so much support, Haase said ownership of the Red Onion decided they would provide him with his grinder free of charge each week, using the money he paid with to create a fund to do something special for him.
That’s when Haase said things took an awkward turn, Haase said.
“In giving him a new cane, we’d had a chance to talk for a while and I realized how incredibly challenging this man’s life had been. He had no family, and with things the way they were, I invited him to join us for Thanksgiving so he wouldn’t be alone and offered to take his leftovers back to his trailer at the end of the dinner,” she said. “As soon as we entered, I realized that things were a lot worse than he was willing to say.”
The trailer had previously had an issue with the roof, the result of a tree dropping several limbs on top of it. The roof had been temporarily sealed by the man, officials confirmed, but the interior of the trailer itself had been heavily damaged by that point. Haase said when she entered, she immediately found black mold and mildew, which made her feel ill, and she requested that the man consider other living options.
The man’s life wasn’t that of a storybook, however, and was riddled with tragedy and struggle. Given away to the state as a baby, he grew up a child of the system before he was finally adopted at the age of 15. It wasn’t to join a family, unfortunately; he was made a "son" to be put to work building a bomb shelter for the couple that adopted him.
He did what he could, and joined the U.S. Marines at 18. He would eventually marry and had two daughters, but lost all three in a head-on car crash caused by a drunk driver. After some time, he remarried but lost his second wife shortly after that and has not remarried since.
Haase said knowing his tale, she contacted First Selectman Bob Carlson and both he and State Trooper James McCarthy sprang into action, contacting the state and since maintaining regular communication with the attorney general since.
The community also responded in other ways, with the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center working with staff at the Cedar Park Inn and Whirlpool Suites to give him a home through Christmas. The 82-year-old was offered a suite until Dec. 27, at which time the facility will need to help him relocate in order to fulfill its contractual agreements.
He will then have access to a room at the Aquastar Inn in Westerly through Jan. 2, 2022, thanks to a $500 housing donation from the Babcock Presbyterian Church in Ashaway, where Haase is a parishioner. Others have donated money to help him obtain other essential items to replace those damaged by the mold.
“I have been floored by the support we have had from so many in the community. There have been so many offers, and to see this around Christmas with the type of struggles everyone has had over the last couple years, it is truly amazing the way everyone has rallied together,” Haase said.
The efforts aren’t over just yet, however. Haase said the generosity buys some time, but she is still seeking to find at least a second-hand trailer in decent shape to replace the one currently overrun by unsafe conditions.
She said she is exploring some options and plans to open an online fundraiser of some kind, and those interested in helping can also ask about the effort directly at the Red Onion.
“His story is just so difficult to hear. If not for the lost cane, he would never have gotten help," Haase said. "My hope is that we can finish this story with a truly happy ending."
