NORTH STONINGTON — She may share a first name with a beloved female sleuth of childhood fiction, but this Nancy preferred the Hardy Boys to Nancy Drew when she was a girl growing up near Wyassup Lake.
"My sisters read all the Nancy Drew books, but I devoured the Hardy Boys when I was young," said Nancy Crofts with a laugh. "I was a tomboy I guess."
And now, Crofts, a 68-year-old University of Connecticut professor of sociology, psychology and gender studies who has been teaching at the university's Avery Point campus for close to 30 years, has turned her love of reading mystery stories into her first work of fiction.
Her recently-published book, "The Lake Mystery: Secrets of the Crossroads," is for and about middle schoolers, said Crofts one day last week, on the telephone from her North Stonington home, and is "on the order of Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys ... for tweens and young adults."
A North Stonington native who graduated from Wheeler High School before heading off to Southern Connecticut State University and completing a stint with the Peace Corps in Africa, Crofts lived in Pawcatuck for a number of years, and worked as a grant writer for the Ocean Community YMCA. She then moved back to her hometown to be near Wyassup Lake, the lake cottage she loved so well, and her beloved grandmother, the late Alice Crofts.
"My grandmother is actually a big part of the book," said Crofts, a married mother of two sons who grew up on a farm with eight brothers and sisters, and "a very colorful dad." "And the book takes place at the lake."
In addition to Wyassup Lake, she said, the mystery includes a number of other recognizable local landmarks.
"I've included Mystic Seaport, Stonington Borough, the Wheeler Library, Chapman Cemetery the Nathan Hale Schoolhouse and the old mills that once dotted Westerly, Ashaway and parts of eastern Connecticut," she said.
"Oh and the old Westerly Drive-In," she added with another laugh. "The kids got to see 'Ghostbusters' at the Westerly Drive-In."
"I've added a lot of history too," said Crofts who wrote a memoir-like book a few years back called "Lazycroft" about growing up on a farm in North Stonington and has written several historical pieces for the North Stonington Historical Society.
"The Lake Mystery: Secrets of the Crossroads," centers around two sisters, Cresselley and Robin, who are 12-year-old fraternal twins. When their mother dies, their father, a New York City attorney, decides to move them to live near his mother, their paternal grandmother. They not only grow close to their grandmother, and learn from her stories, but they meet a young Black boy named Jesse, whose father has an interesting past and who becomes a trusted friend.
Crofts said she actually began imagining her story by placing the girls inside her own grandmother's real cottage on the lake — the cottage she owns today and where she still spends the summer months — then concentrated on the setting and let her imagination take over. The story also includes a popular section of town called "the bear cave," and the North Stonington fire tower, a structure that no longer exists but where Crofts spent time as a child.
"My dad used to lead us all up to the top of the fire tower when we were kids," said Crofts, who once wrote about the very same tower for the historical society and includes a photo of the structure in the book.
In the book, Crofts said, Cresselley and Robin climb the nine flights up to the fire tower's small observation cubicle, and "with only stars in the night sky ... spot some lights moving suspiciously on the north shore of the lake."
Crofts said the girls wonder if the lights might be related to some other mysterious sightings that have been reported around the area and begin to investigate. Soon they learn how to decode the messages being sent by some dangerous "bad guys" and find themselves in hot water, but they eventually escape, and with Jesse's help, solve the mystery.
Crofts, who has been a foster parent for more than 30 years, said writing "The Lake Mystery: Secrets of the Crossroads" helped her through a difficult time after losing one of her foster sons.
"Cresselley and Robin saved me," she said, "along with their friends and the adults in their lives ... they got me through a difficult summer."
Crofts said it was also thanks to one of her sons — who gave her a book called "How to Write a Mystery" — and all the family members who encouraged her along the way, that she was able to write the book.
"I am so very proud of my sister Nancy’s new book," said Crofts' sister, Maureen J. Bjorkland of Ashaway, in an email Friday. "Nancy has always been the storyteller in our family, (and) she has a wonderful way with words."
Because the book is set in North Stonington, "the town we grew up in," Bjorkland said, and because it "encompasses so many memories of our childhood in that town ... I think everyone who reads it will love it."
"I am also very proud of her and really happy for her," said Crofts' sister Elizabeth Fitzroy. "She has wanted to write a book for as long as I can remember."
"The Lake Mystery" is so special, Fitzroy added, "because I could recognize so many things from my childhood."
"I am hoping she writes another book with the same characters and setting," Bjorkland added.
Bjorkland will be happy to learn that Crofts is already at work on her second mystery involving Cresselley and Robin.
Following the same pattern she loved so long ago with the Hardy Boys, Crofts said she plans to "pick right up where I left off" with her next book.
"Those girls are very real to me," said Crofts who has dedicated her book to "everyone who encouraged me to share these characters with you."
"This book is dedicated to the memory of 'Smitty,' (Mitchell Smith), and 'Mitch' (Robert Mitchell), who were fostered by my family and I for over thirty years. Additionally, Donald Demicco, Joseph Gadacy and the many others who lived with us and added so much to our lives. Along of course, with my wonderful husband, Mark, son Billy, son Elliott, his wife, Clarice, Louie, our precious current foster care individual."
"The Lake Mystery: Secrets of the Crossroads" is for sale locally at Wheeler Library, Savoy Bookshop and Café and Bank Square Books. It is also available online through Barnes and Noble and Amazon. Crofts said she plans to donate a portion of all books sold at the Wheeler Library to the library.
