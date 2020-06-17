NORTH STONINGTON — Michael Carroll's senior year nearly started with tragedy.
Carroll, an avid cyclist who has competed in mountain bike races since he was 13 years old, was already in training for his first road race last August when he was struck by a car while trying to navigate a three-way intersection along River Road.
The soon-to-be graduate of the Wheeler High School Class of 2020 said it had started to grow dark and he just made a left turn when the car struck him from the side, causing him to be thrown from the bike. Carroll suffered a sprained wrist and road rash, and his bike sustained heavy damage.
"The person driving kept apologizing and said they never saw me," said Carroll, 18. "I had lights and reflectors on both the front and back, but there wasn't anything on the side where I was hit."
The experience may have been enough for some to call it quits on a project and instead focus on their senior year. For Carroll, however, the accident represented an opportunity to find a solution so that he could potentially prevent such a crash from happening again.
Over the past year, Carroll has developed and installed a side lighting system on his own bicycle as part of an effort to salvage his senior project. The system, which Carroll said was designed and built with the help of faculty advisor Steve Von Housen, consists of four interconnected LED light strips attached to the side of the bicycle, with wires attached to a battery inside a seat bag to keep everything secure and illuminated.
The invention took time to develop, admitted Carroll, who worked through the entire process from the concept stage to installation and will remain on his own bicycle for now. Carroll said late last week that he said he has not ruled out trying to market the system in the future.
"If I were to build one now, it would probably only take 30 minutes or so to install, but it definitely took a while of trying to redesign it before I got to that point," he said. "I'm not sure just how much it helps yet, and I would like to look at that more before I consider marketing it."
Wheeler High School Principal Kristen St. Germain said Carroll's story certainly speaks to his character. She described him as someone who was not necessarily outspoken prior to the experience, but she said the whole experience seemed to really help his character shine through.
She said his ability to turn a bad situation into something positive was reflective of his character as a person, his persistence and his desire to succeed in life.
"Since going through this, he has shown an ability to start from the bottom and acheive something great. He was able to reinvent himself through this process, and he has a story worth telling," St. Germain said.
Chris Perry, who has served as Carroll's boss as manager of the Mystic Cycle Centre on Stonington Road in Mystic, said it has been interesting to watch Carroll grow over the past year.
In an interview last week, Perry said that Carroll has been the store's most improved employee over the past year. In the year and a half he's known Carroll, Perry said Carroll has continued to become more knowledgeable and confident in his skills and abilities, both as a cyclist and as an employee.
"He seems to be on a fast track to success," Perry said. "There isn't really anything he can't do at this point. Michael is able to take also any concern, develop a solution and make it happen."
It was already interesting to watch his growth as a cyclist, but Perry said that Carroll also showed a unique ability as an innovator with his side-lighting endeavor. He said watching Carroll work — Perry noted that unlike established companies, Carroll did the research and development work himself before then serving as design engineer — showed his level of passion and dedication to cycling.
"(Michael) really tried to take an approach that a lot of people, even adults, would not have been able to succeed with," he said. "He didn't back down to the challenge, but instead used the situation to improve his own conditions."
Carroll said he will continue to tinker with the design in the coming months before determining what to do next. In the meantime, he said he is looking forward to getting back to racing after a hiatus this season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and is preparing to begin his post-secondary education at the University of New Hampshire in the fall, where he will major in mechanical engineering.
"I'm just looking forward to getting back out there, even if this year it means taking part in a few time trial races instead," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.