NORTH STONINGTON — Nationally-acclaimed children’s singer Steve Songs, who has appeared in such PBS shows such as "Curious George," "Clifford the Big Red Dog," "The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That" and "Peg + Cat," will join musicians from around the region Wednesday for a virtual music festival designed to raise funds to replace the playground at North Stonington Elementary School.
The concert, billed as a "family-friendly event," will include performances by North Stonington’s Justin Gigliello who will kick off the event at 5 p.m. Next will come a "children’s segment" with Songs and Michael Noonan, followed by performances by the Hound Dogs, James Harris, and others from 6 to 9 p.m. Students from North Stonington Elementary School will perform in between.
To attend, make a donation at milltownmonitor.com/playground, and an invitation will be sent via email. The Red Onion, a local restaurant, will donate 10 percent of their sales to the playground rebuilding effort on July 1 if diners mention the playground fundraiser when ordering.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.