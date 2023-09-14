NORTH STONINGTON — After he was diagnosed with acute chronic Lyme Disease in 1982, Van Brown and his family were forced to make a drastic lifestyle change.
The medical condition required a more natural diet including transitioning to use of only organic produce and “clean meats,” which are defined by national and international standards as either organic or certified humane raised and handled. Organic fruits and vegetables were not hard to find, but Brown and his wife Beth Tillman simply could not locate the meats they needed.
“We could get all the fresh and organic produce that we wanted, but when it came to clean meats there were just none to be found,” Tillman said Thursday morning as she took a break from her daily tasks. “The Internet wasn’t available at that time and after doing our own research, we decided to see what we could do.”
After 12 years in business, the Tillman-Brown family will be bringing Firefly Farms in North Stonington to a close in the coming months.
It isn’t a decision that the family has taken lightly, having established the farm as a top certified-humane cattle business in southeastern Connecticut. In recent years, however, family members have struggled with their own health and Tillman said the time has come to call it quits.
Before they will be ready to retire, there are two important pieces of business left to complete: finalizing negotiations on sale of the land and, perhaps more importantly to the family, finding appropriate homes with breeders — or better yet, a single home with an established breeder — for their award-winning, DNA-certified purebred Randall Lineback herd.
The 135-acre farm was founded in North Stonington in June 2011 under the leadership of Tillman, Brown and their son, Dugan Tillman-Brown, with just five piglets they had received from mentor Craig Floyd, farm manager at the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center and former owner of Footsteps Farm. Floyd then helped them establish everything needed to make the farm grow naturally, Tillman said.
“He took us through the whole nine yards, learning how to build and operate a pasture and the techniques for breeding and castration … he was there for us from day one,” said Tillman.
The business grew quickly, including chickens and a full coup, and with Tillman-Brown showing strong interest in cows, Tillman said Floyd convinced her to take the leap and buy three certified Randall Linebacks that eventually became the farm’s signature claim to fame.
According to the Randall Lineback Breed Association, Randalls are the last surviving breed of the once numerous "all-purpose" local landrace breeds of cattle in Vermont that became popular throughout New England beginning in the late 1600s. The organization notes that the cattle were considered an all-purpose “triple threat” that was able to produce milk, provide meat and be used for heavy agricultural work of New England.
“The history of this breed is the history of America, reaching back almost four hundred years into the dawn of New England. These cattle are a living window into America's past,” the organization said in a press release.
The farm has already started to place some of the herd, but the family is working hard to see if they can’t find an appropriate home for the remaining 108 cows.
The herd isn’t just purebred either. A mistake, and some unfortunate lack of cooperation from a private group following the purchase of verified cows from a private seller, led to the need for DNA testing and the discovery that the Randalls at Firefly Farms were of especially rare bloodlines.
With the help of Dr. Phil Sponenberg of the Livestock Conservancy, the cattle were determined to be A2/A2 purebreds that could be traced back to the original founding stock. Tillman said to keep them, so the family worked directly with professional breeder Steve Campbell, a grazier and lecturer from Idaho, to assure all animals remained genetically pure.
At the height of its operation, the farm was maintaining fully certified humane raised and handled operations that oversaw 300 cattle, 300 pigs and more than 800 chickens simultaneously. The entire herd is Randall Lineback Breed Association registered and named, and all DNA genotypes are recorded with Texas A&M University.
“We do not want to see these animals go to auction, not after all of us have worked so hard to bring these beautiful animals back from just 14 lone cows,” Tillman said.
Those interested in purchasing the cows may reach out to the farm at info@fireflyfarmsllc.com with inquiries.
If there was a different option available, or one in which the Tillman-Brown family were in better health, Tillman said it is unlikely that operations would be coming to a halt. Fate has a way of dictating things, she said, and has left the family with few alternatives.
“We love our Randalls, and we hate to have to say goodbye,” Tillman said. “We have made our herd into one of the best genetically diverse herds, with some of the rarest Randall genes, and we will continue to work until they all find a place where they can live humanely and continue to breed.”
