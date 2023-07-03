NORTH STONINGTON — A lack of experience handling the intricacies of engineering proposals and considerable active development within the community has led to the resignation of the town’s planning, development and zoning official after just 7 weeks.
Officials confirmed last week that Ariel Lago, who was hired earlier this year to take over following the resignation of Nathan Reichert, has left after serving less than two months in the role. His last day was June 29.
First Selectman Robert Carlson said at the Board of Selectmen special meeting on Thursday evening that the split was amicable, and the interim the town will have access to the services of Planner Nicole Haggerty with the Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments, as well as being able to extend the contract of Jennifer Lindo, who has served as the town’s zoning enforcement officer over the past four months.
“I reached out to the (Council of Governments) and we will be able to take Nicole back, who assisted us before when we were looking for someone to replace Nate. She will be working in the same temporary position,” Carlson said.
“We have posted the position; Christine placed it where she could, and the (Council of Governments) has posted it both in and outside of Connecticut,” he continued. “Stonington hired someone from Maine so we figured, why not look outside the state if we can? We still hope to get a new (full-time) planner as soon as we can.”
The open position, which is posted and available on the town website, seeks candidates with a bachelor’s degree in urban planning or a related field. Those with certification by the American Institute of Certified Planners are preferred, and the individual hired will need to complete certification by the Connecticut Association of Zoning Enforcement Officials within 2 years of employment.
The position is full-time with union and health benefits, and the starting salary for candidates is listed as $76,989.29 to $81,677.93 per year.
William Ricker, a resident who serves as chairman of the town’s Conservation Commission questioned whether the salary, paired with the growing expectations, may be factoring in the town’s inability to find a long-term solution to fill the position.
“There’s been a steady line of zoning officials in and out,” he said. “Has any consideration been given to the salary?”
For the town, the position has been a difficult one to keep filled in recent years. Town officials had hired Nathan Reichert to take over for former Town Planner Juliet Hodge in September 2021 after she had resigned earlier in the summer. Reichert was a four-year Westerly zoning official and former Iowa state representative before joining the staff in North Stonington.
When Reichert left, the town conducted a search and interviews before selecting Lago, who was then working as an assistant planner in Colchester.
Despite Ricker’s question, Carlson said that Lago’s salary was not an issue and that “he was very happy with what he was being paid,” but did not feel he was the right fit for the job. It was unclear what he would take on next, but Carlson said he told town officials that he preferred another assistant role where he could gain more experience.
“(Lago) felt he needed more training,” Carlson said. “He said he did not realize that coming to a town like North Stonington where we don’t have a staff, or a staff of basically one, everything was going to fall on his lap. He doesn’t have engineers on staff, he doesn’t have assistant planners, and he needs to do it all.
“His thought when he took over was that North Stonington is a town of 5,000 people, and what could be going on there?” he continued. “He found out there’s a lot going on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.