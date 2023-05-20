NORTH STONINGTON — Keeping North Stonington Affordable will hold a informational meeting at Wheeler Library on Thursday, June 1, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. about an affordable housing project proposed for North Stonington.
The group will share the plans for 25 affordable rental units which would turn town-owned land into taxable assets and make progress toward compliance with Connecticut law which requires 10% of town homes be affordable.
Wine will be served at the meeting. For more information, visit knsainc.org.
