NORTH STONINGTON — Entering the 2021-22 school year, members of the Board of Education knew they were going to have a difficult task in finding a successor for Superintendent of Schools Peter L. Nero.
The board was fortunate to have Nero at the helm to guide the town through a successful building project and a pandemic, Board of Education Chairwoman Christine Wagner said Wednesday, but Nero’s announcement that he would retire at the end of June left a big hole for the district to fill. She said the board needed a candidate who understood what it meant to be an administrator in a small town, someone who was able to focus on collaboration and partnerships, and a leader who would put student needs first.
Troy C. Hopkins, principal at the Ashford School and assistant superintendent of the Ashford School District, is up for the challenge.
“This is a community that I am truly looking forward to being a part of,” Hopkins, 55, said in a phone interview Wednesday. “One of the things that attracted me was the chance to come into a close-knit community that is already doing many things the right way, and to join a town that has shown a true commitment to its students.”
Hopkins was selected in a special Board of Education meeting last week and will serve the remainder of the school year with Ashford before taking over as superintendent on July 1, at which time Nero will retire following an illustrious career that included a decade as the top school administrator in North Stonington.
A father of two adult daughters and a resident of Coventry, Conn., where he lives with his wife, Kim, Hopkins has worked in a number of educational capacities over the past two decades.
He grew up in Rhode Island and attended UConn before finding a job at a private school in Connecticut that specialized in serving students with significant emotional needs. He next went on to teach science for 14 years at Harwich High School in Cape Cod, Mass..
He earned a master’s degree in teaching at Bridgewater State College and a second in education leadership from Salem State University before returning to Connecticut to take a job as an administrator in Coventry. He accepted the principal position in Ashford in 2012, and was promoted to assistant superintendent in 2018.
The Connecticut Association of Schools named Hopkins the 2018 Principal of the Year, and he has also participated in and led several accreditation visits for the New England Association of Schools and Colleges.
Wagner said Hopkins was selected following an extensive process that included surveys and focus groups, as well as the board utilizing Mary Broderick of CABE Search Services, based in Wethersfield, to develop a leadership profile and aid in the search process.
“We listened carefully to our stakeholders who participated in focus groups and a survey and spread our net wide in the search,” Wagner said. “(Hopkins') background, philosophy and leadership style aligns with our core visions and values. We believe he will be a good fit in our community.”
Aspects of Hopkins’ leadership style that stood out was his commitment to community and his dedication to developing individualized learning plans for students, Wagner said.
“He has this ability to make every child feel like they matter. That’s an important part of an educational setting,” she said.
Hopkins said he is confident that the community will help him to adjust in the coming months, and he is already working to establish times to meet with staff, stakeholders and others in North Stonington to get a better understanding of both what is already working in town schools and what future goals and desires the community may have.
He will join staff for an introductory meeting on March 23, with the public invited to join a communitywide meet-and-greet at 5 p.m. at Wheeler High School. In the coming months, Hopkins said he plans to have many one-on-one and small group conversations to prepare to take over at the end of the school year and hit the ground running.
The ultimate goal, he said, is to eventually build a mutual long-term plan with both staff and students to build on the successes that the district has had over the past decade.
“Right now, my primary goal is to meet with as many people as I can and to get a sense of what is on their minds and what it is they want from their schools,” he said. “I want to develop strong relationships with all those involved to learn more about the town, the schools and the community’s needs as a whole.”
