standing new wheeler high school.JPG
Buy Now

Sun file photo

* = Top 10; ^ = National Honor Society; x = Seal of Biliteracy; # = National Art Honor Society.

Barrs, Matthew Jason*^  

Bokel, Marcos Jones    

Buonanno, Alissa Nicole#

Burdick, Tyler James    

Caster, Michael Sven    

Chapman, Norah Lena    

Colsen, Grant Picone*   

Connal-Nicolaou, Ky Evelyn    

Dent, Hayden Ivy    

DuBois, Leigha Marie    

Fatone, Samuel Anthony    

Fonnemann, Kaycee Catherine    

Fowler, Karyna Rose*#

Gouveia, Cameron James*^  

Grijalva, Kai Joseph    

Hauptmann, Adelaide Teresa    

Hewes, Avery Grace    

Hopkins, Justus Isaiah    

Hundt, Emma Louise*^  

Kappelman, Emma Autumn#

Lacerte, Hunter Tyler    

Maine, Lena Nicole    

Maine, Olivia Marie    

Mayhew, Zoe Charlotte#

McGowan, Bailey Rose    

Melinosky, Katelyn Anne    

Meyer, Ashley Lynn#

Mickelson, William Lincoln    

O'Gara, Michael Joseph*#

Patrick, Andrew James    

Perkins, Madison Catherine*^  

Peterle, Emmanuel James    

Pierce, Matthew Neil*^x 

Pion, Leah Bethany*   

Post, Cora Grace    

Reichert, Spencer James    

Ritchie, Hannah Elizabeth    

Robarge, Timothy Robert*^x 

Robinson, Bridget Marie    

Rogers, Shane Henry    

Ryan, Matthew Jacob#

Silva, Janek Antoni    

Startz, Kayleb Anthony    

Stedman, Blake Charles    

Storey, Tyler Daniel    

Sullivan, Jaden Marcus    

Tefft, Dylan Henry    

Tennant, Hayley Autumn    

Thompson, Faith Barnes    

Walley, Lucas Montgomery    

Zeeman, Ute Alis

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.