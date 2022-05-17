NORTH STONINGTON — It has taken three years of searching, numerous negotiations and countless frustrations, but it appears the future of the North Stonington Education Center may finally be taking shape.
North Stonington voters took the first steps Monday toward demolishing the one-story wing, formerly the middle school, in approving use of $1 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding at referendum. Town officials are also working with a prospective tenant and have reached a tentative lease agreement for the first floor of the two-story wing.
If all goes well — the lease still needs approval and signatures, and town residents will still need to approve demolition at town meeting — officials said North Stonington could very well be welcoming both a new tenant and demolition as early as this summer.
“It is still early but if everything falls into place, we will be able to open the bids on June 3 and go before the Board of Finance to schedule a town meeting,” said First Selectman Robert Carlson. “I would love to see everything come together to be able to complete the demolition by the end of the year.”
For officials in North Stonington, the North Stonington Education Center has proven more of a headache than asset since it was first obtained as a transfer from the North Stonington Board of Education at the end of the school modernization project. Carlson, who was a selectman at the time alongside Nita Kincaid and then-First Selectman Mike Urgo, had taken interest in finding a solution and led a subcommittee that sought tenants or buyers.
The town has faced a wide array of challenges, however, including a pandemic and an unstable commercial real estate market, as well as a deed restriction that requires the property to be used specifically for education purposes.
Following several failed negotiations with prospective tenants, the community voiced a desire at forums in January to see the one-story wing that formerly served as the middle school demolished, as was planned during the school modernization project before other unanticipated environmental cleanup needs forced the town to regroup.
“This will go a long way toward making a dent in (demolition) costs,” Carlson said of the $1 million, which passed by a 266-125 vote. “If we have it earmarked, then it will not be used for anything else, and if we don’t move forward in taking down that one-story wing, the money would come back before the board for reallocation.”
He expects the town to move forward, however, and it could lead to demolition work beginning as soon as July 5. First, residents will need to approve the additional funding, which is likely to be several hundred thousand dollars.
Bids for demolition were requested last week, a walkthrough was scheduled for this Friday and the bids are due back to the town on June 3, to be opened that day. Demolition was expected to cost $1.1 million prior to inflation and the pandemic, and is expected to cost $1.4 million or more now.
Once a cost is determined, the decision will be turned over to residents with a goal of voting in late June.
As for the new tenant, Carlson said nothing is official as of yet but a tentative agreement has already been reached and the prospective tenant is currently securing funding before the contract can be signed. If approved by residents, the tenant would be operating an early learning center, he said, and would only be using the first floor of the two-story wing.
Carlson said the impact of both projects would be an immediate $40,000 cost in expenses annually for the one-story wing, plus reductions in heating and utility expenses and added income for the rental of the first floor.
“That would be a significant shift in expenses and revenue, and would put the town in a much better position to see the building become an asset to our community rather than a burden,” Carlson said.
