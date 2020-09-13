NORTH STONINGTON — The North Stonington Public Schools have adopted the USDA’s Income Eligibility Guidelines for family size and income criteria policy for determining eligibility of children who may receive free or reduced-price meals served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program, or free milk served under the Special Milk Program.
Applications are available at northstonington.k12.ct.us, at the main office of each school in the district and the school district’s central office. Completed applications should be sent to Business Officer, Attn: Deborah Martin, 298 Norwich-Westerly Road, North Stonington, CT, 06359. Only one application is required per household. Applications may be submitted at any time during the year. For up to 30 operating days into the new school year, eligibility from the previous year will continue.
No application is required if the district directly certifies a child based on a household member receiving assistance from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or the Temporary Family Assistance program. All children in these households are eligible for free meal benefits.
For more information, call 860- 535-2800, ext. 2313.
Sun staff
