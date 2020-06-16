NORTH STONINGTON — Lauren Rockwell and Daniel Schroeder, the top scholars from the Wheeler High School Class of 2020, don't necessarily share a lot in common. Rockwell is a gifted musician with aspirations of becoming a teacher, while Schroeder has a love for physics and is seeking a career as an aerodynamicist.
Faculty members said the two share a few common traits, however — both show a passion for learning and each has the ability to achieve anything that they set their mind to.
"Each of these students has really shown an ability to accomplish whatever they set their hearts on," Wheeler Principal Kristen St. Germain said last week. "They are both good students and have achieved a lot in their time with Wheeler."
It's been an interesting ride for Rockwell and Schroeder, both 18 years old, but each said that they've been able to do just fine under the challenging conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, both said they actually preferred the individual aspects of distance learning once members of the class had developed creative ways to spend time with friends while safely social distancing.
That may be due to the fact that both were described as self-starters who led the way for their class for most of their academic careers, staff said.
Lauren Rockwell
There's one story in particular that Carolyn Bennett, a music education teacher at Wheeler, said defines Rockwell's abilities and leadership. It was the same story that Bennett used in her letter of recommendation included with Rockwell's college applications this year.
At the start of the 2019-20 school year, Bennett said the school lost a band colleague who left unexpectedly just after classes had resumed. The students, who were scheduled to perform at the annual NoStoFest held each September, were left without an advisor and virtually no time to finish preparing.
Rockwell was not deterred, however, and Bennett said she organized members of the band and led an effort to salvage the performance.
"When she found out, Lauren showed up at my door and asked me two questions," Bennett said. "They were, 'Where's the sheet music?' and 'How do I direct the band?'
"That's the type of person that Lauren is," she said. "If she puts her mind to something, there is nothing that will hold her back. It's so inspiring to watch."
Born and raised in North Stonington, Rockwell chuckled as she noted that she's lived in the same house her entire life. Provided there are no restrictions, that will change when she begins her post-secondary education at the University of Hartford in the fall. She will be attending the Hartt School for performing arts and plans to double-major in music education and vocal performance.
Music has always been a big part of Rockwell's life. She is a talented vocalist, plays the saxophone and cello, played as a member of the pit orchestra during school performances of "Annie" and "Cinderella" and even serves as a cello instructor these days. In addition, Rockwell is a member of the North Stonington Congregational Church choir.
"Music has always been a passion of mine," she admitted, noting that one of her fondest memories was marching in parades as a member of the band.
"When I look back, it always seemed like a bit of a hassle at the time, but taking part in the parades was something special to be a part of," she said. "It was a chance to be part of the community and to do something special as a group."
Rockwell's interests expand well beyond music, however.
A natural gardener, Rockwell works at Terra Firma Farm and has served as a counselor at their summer camp in the past. She's also an athlete, having been a member of the Wheeler soccer and lacrosse teams, and has also served as class treasurer for student government all four years. She is also a member of National Honor Society.
Rockwell said during her time at the school, she enjoyed spending time with classmates the most. She described the class as "a tight-knit group" and said one of her favorite memories was working with other members of the student government to organize the annual Wacky Olympics.
"In some ways, she's still the same girl I first met in sixth grade," Bennett said. "In others, she's grown into an incredible young woman, and I truly believe she will be able to accomplish whatever she wants to in life."
Daniel Schroeder
For Schroeder, who was also selected as the essayist for the Class of 2020, his brain has always been wired to try and figure out exactly how things work. Even as a young child, Schroeder's mother said her son was already showing an interest in cars and mechanical engineering.
He has not strayed far from that goal, and after a gap year in which he plans to work and acquire "real world experience," he will continue his education part-time by completing courses at Connecticut College. Schroeder said he plans to go to Middlebury College in Vermont beginning fall 2021 and will major in physics with an emphasis on mechanical engineering.
"I've always had a general interest in learning how things work," Schroeder said. "For as long as I can remember, I've enjoyed learning about the world, about history, about the sciences; I just enjoy learning where things come from."
Schroeder credited his parents, Joseph and Ellen Schroeder, for that passion, and said throughout his life, they've remained his biggest influence in his desire to get a good education.
Ellen Schroeder said this week that it has been amazing to watch her son, the second of three children, grow into an intelligent and caring young man.
She still recalls the young boy, just two years old, riding in the car with her and naming the makes and models of cars as they passed by. She said she knew then that he was special, and he hasn't deviated very far from that interest.
"When he was young, he could barely speak and yet he was already able to identify many different types of cars," she said. "My children each have their talents and skills, but we knew back then that Dan's mind just worked a little different and it was something that was going to be able to help him in life."
A committee member for Wheeler's National Honor Society, Schroeder has been involved in the school community in a number of different ways over the years. He was also goalie on the St. Bernard-Wheeler boys co-op lacrosse team.
Schroeder also organized and led a school-based team to take part in the Walk for Alzheimer's event in New London during September of both his junior and senior year. The effort helped to raise approximately $500 for the Alzeheimer's Association, officials said, and showed his leadership ability.
But Schroeder said for him, the best memories will still come from the times spent with classmates and teachers.
"I will always remember those lighter days, just sitting in class and talking with the students and other teachers. When we look back and reflect on this 20 or 25 years later, those are the things I will remember," he said.
