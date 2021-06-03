NORTH STONINGTON — The Board of Finance Wednesday night approved an amended 2021-22 budget proposal that reduces spending by over $100,000 and would require a mill rate of 28.6 for the upcoming year.
The board approved the changes by a 4-2 count after members debated for nearly an hour on whether it would be more effective to try and set the rate 0.1 mills lower, whether and what to use from the undesignated fund and what the impact of further reductions in spending would be on the community long-term. Finance members Brett Mastroianni and Dan Smith were opposed, with each saying they do not believe that a 28.6 mill rate will be low enough to gain voter approval and seeking use of additional undesignated funds to lower the tax rate further.
“I think it makes it more palatable; 28.5 mills provides a better opportunity for this to go through,” Mastroianni said. “We’ve already taxed them on (undesignated funds). It’s not like we are taking from somewhere else, but because this is a revaluation year I think it’s important to let people see where their new valuation falls and try to minimize the tax increase as much as possible.”
The board came to a decision following a presentation by First Selectman Michael Urgo and Board of Education Chairwoman Christine Wagner, who each identified changes made by their boards in order to try and alleviate concerns expressed by residents during the spring budget process.
The $21.08 million combined general government, education, debt and capital budget proposed represents a $110,000 reduction in spending while also using an additional $9,000 from the undesignated fund in order to offset tax increases. The budget carries a debt liability of $1.38 million, a 14.28% increase over the current year’s liability, and decreases capital spending by $77,422 or 21.28%.
If approved, general government expenses would be set at $5.18 million representing an increase of 1.35% in the coming year, and the Board of Education would receive $14.28 million in funding, a 1.13% increase over current spending.
During a special meeting in late May, the Board of Selectmen proposed cuts including reducing funding at Wheeler Library to $65,000, a $5,000 reduction, and eliminating an $8,000 line item for zoning enforcement that would have added additional support for the town's land-use staff. Urgo and fellow selectmen Bob Carlson and Nita Kincaid all expressed a lack of desire to reduce the items, but said adjustments needed to be made in order to gain approval from voters.
The Board of Education absorbed a greater reduction during discussions earlier this week, finding unexpected savings following the recent announcement of a teacher retirement at the end of the school year and the resignation of the district’s choral director, Chistine Wagner said. Even with rehiring both positions, the savings to salary and insurance costs allowed the board to reduce it’s proposed budget beyond the 1.3% increase set as a benchmark by members of the Board of Finance. She warned that the proposed budget does include savings as a result of transportation reductions during the pandemic and other short-term grants, and that the town would need to absorb those costs in the next budget cycle.
“Just to reiterate, it is important that the town and Board of Finance understand that this is a year not like any other,” Wagner said. “We do believe it was important this year to get to a lower figure and that’s exactly what we are doing, but next year I would suggest we start as early as July or August so that we are able to really work through this process well before we get to budget time.”
Members of the Board of Finance praised both boards for the efforts and expressed a desire to avoid making further cuts, which could have both short- and long-term impacts on municipal services and operations. The solution was to further reduce tax liability through use of the undesignated fund, although members also expressed concern that using too much of the fund would leave the town vulnerable.
Finance member Michael Anderson expressed concerns about going any lower than 28.6 mills. He noted that the town would need to use more than the $193,999 required from the undesignated fund and would bring the fund level to below 50% of the recommended level in town policies.
“We had savings, we were able to lower the rate .2 mills from the previous proposal and we are being responsible in not taking too much from the undesignated fund,” Anderson said. “We can propose this in a way that will help people understand this is the smart thing to do.”
With a tentative proposal in place, Urgo said the town would set a second financial town meeting at the upcoming Board of Selectmen meeting on Tuesday. The board is also expected to set a temporary mill rate at the proposed 28.6 mills at that time, which officials said would be down from the current rate of 29.5 mills. The average resident would see approximately a 4% increase in taxes.
Setting a temporary mill rate will allow the town to continue to move forward with the budget process, letting residents remain involved and providing the town an opportunity to send out tax bills on a normal schedule beginning July 1.
“If there are additional adjustments needed upon passing a budget, the mill rate would be revised and a supplemental bill would be sent out,” Urgo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.