NORTH STONINGTON — Set back from Norwich-Westerly Road, the 109-acre Hewitt Farm is a shining example of the natural beauty, trails and farmlands that the town has to offer — and soon, the property will serve as a home to spotlight goods from farmers and artisans throughout the community.
A volunteer group of residents and town officials have launched the North Stonington Artisan Farm Market, a monthly celebration that will incorporate live music and artisan presentations with an open-air farmers-market-style event that will aim to place a spotlight on the unique artisans and crafters the town has to offer. The inaugural markets will be held monthly through August at Hewitt Farm, with the first market slated to be held in May.
Selectman Brett Mastroianni and Laura Tillinghast of nonprofit Milltown Arts North Stonington, two of the four members of the organizing committee, said the goal of the new market isn’t so much to provide an outlet for larger farms or businesses but rather to highlight the work of smaller farms, artisan shops and individuals.
“We hope to be able to offer a variety of different, perhaps lesser known options. This isn’t about highlighting the commercial farms so much as it is about showcasing the hobby farmers and mid-sized farms,” said Mastroianni. “The real purpose is to provide a variety and really showcase all the unique things that North Stonington has to offer.”
The concept for the market isn’t a new one, but it took a few questions from curious farm employees and owners in town for it to finally take shape.
Members of the town’s Economic Development Commission have discussed holding a farmer’s market for years, explained Mastroianni, but studies through several subcommittees could not show enough benefit to justify the start-up costs. There were also concerns that with other options throughout the region, including in several neighboring communities, a regular market may not prove viable long-term.
Then during the pandemic, as many in the community took to Facebook with a lack of events, Wild Briar Farm owner Matt Tscheulin, who bought his farm in 2019 with his wife, Anna, asked on a community page why there was no market. His post garnered a strong response, and before long many were encouraging him and town officials to form one.
“This is something we’ve wanted for years, so having someone step up and take the first steps showed that interest we needed to see from the community,” Mastroianni said.
Tscheulin helped in getting the ball rolling before turning the effort over to the committee, which consists of Mastroianni and his wife, Stephanie, Tillinghast and Emily Lewis of Beriah Lewis Farm. Brett Mastroianni and Tillinghast said efforts are full speed ahead as they prepare for the first market on May 15.
Fundraising was done to absorb initial costs, organizers said, and the market will be held at no cost to taxpayers.
In an effort to have different offerings than other markets in the region, such as the one in Stonington, Tillinghast said the committee is working to promote various arts and artisan selections. Rather than simply offering farm-fresh products — food lovers can rejoice, there will still be farm options including dairy products from Terra Firma and meat from Stony Ledge Farm in Ashaway — there will be craft booths, works from young artists and other specialty offerings.
Aside from farm products, goods for sale will include floral arrangements, beeswax candles, handmade soaps and more.
“It can be challenging to try and bring art to a farmers market, so we wanted to find a way to incorporate it that would make sense, both for the artists and those visiting,” Tillinghast said. “We plan to feature the works of young artists who have smaller pieces, or artisans who have more approachable wares.”
Each market will also feature live music and other opportunities, giving the town a chance to bring the community together for a fun event that will showcase Hewitt Farms, local businesses and artists all at the same time.
Both Tillinghast and Mastroianni said the event will also help draw attention to the trails around Hewitt Farm and some of the town’s lesser widely-known natural recreational opportunities.
“It’s a great chance to spotlight both the farm and local businesses,” Mastroianni said.
All markets will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hewitt Farm, located along Route 2 with the entrance accessible through Hewitt Farm Road. There will be four markets in 2022, with dates set for May 15, June 12, July 10 and Aug. 14.
If the first year is successful, Mastroianni said there is already discussion of possibly making the events biweekly, but for now he said organizers want to see how the inaugural season goes.
“We are all volunteers, so there is only so much time we can commit, but I would love to see this become a regular community event,” Mastroianni said.
For more information, including a list of dates and updates on each event, follow the North Stonington Artisan Farm Market Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/924553761230940.
