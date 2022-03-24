NORTH STONINGTON — Negotiations are continuing with both an early learning center and a theater group as the town continues to seek tenants for the two-story wing of the North Stonington Education Center, and officials said if all goes according to plan then the town may start seeing an income from the long-vacant building in the near future.
North Stonington First Selectman Robert Carlson said Tuesday the town has hit a snag after learning that a possible tenant for the second floor, an early childhood learning center, would not be able to use the second floor as a result of the age of the children involved. If a move to the first floor were done, it would require that a bathroom be installed to accommodate needs and another prospective client, a theater group, might be willing to consider using the second-floor space instead — both both organizations may be amenable to those changes and conditions.
“We have had a hard time with this building, 298 Norwich-Westerly Road,” Carlson said. “It has been a nightmare over the past three years trying to get a lease, to find someone to come in here.
“These challenges have not completely blown up the deal with the early learning center,” he added.
The negotiations mark the latest efforts to lease the space at the former school building, but the property has proven to be more of a liability than an asset so far, as officials have struggled to find a tenant while simultaneously battling growing maintenance costs to avoid larger issues.
The town first obtained the property as a transfer from the North Stonington Board of Education at the end of the school modernization project.
Following several failed negotiations with prospective tenants, the community voiced a desire at forums in January to see the one-story wing that formerly served as the middle school demolished, as was planned initially before other unanticipated environmental cleanup needs forced the town to regroup.
The Board of Finance voted earlier this month to earmark $1 million in funding from the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to aid in the demolition, which was done at the request of First Selectman Robert Carlson on behalf of the Board of Selectmen.
Carlson told finance members earlier this month that the town hoped to move quickly in bringing the project to a town meeting in April along with requests for proposals, and said he would be able to use the guaranteed source of funding to limit the impact to taxpayers. The $1 million will not cover the entire cost of the demolition, he warned, but would still cut into project costs considerably.
“This will go a long way toward making a dent in (demolition) costs,” Carlson said. “If we have it earmarked, then it will not be used for anything else, and if we don’t move forward in taking down that one-story wing, the money would come back before the board for reallocation.”
Officials said earlier this month that the overall cost of demolition would not be known until the town received bids, but Carlson noted that the costs were already $1.1 million at the time of the school modernization project and could well have climbed to $1.4 million or $1.5 million since.
While demolition would negate the need to find a tenant for the one-story wing, there is still a question of what to do with the two-story space. The property must be used for educational purposes, according to deed restrictions, and Carlson said he is hopeful that the two prospective tenants will be able to come together and find a way to utilize the space in a manner that works for everyone.
The early learning center, under the most recently discussed plan, would occupy most of the first floor. Renovations would be necessary to create a first-floor bathroom, which does not currently exist, but Carlson said the prospective tenant’s “husband is an engineer” and they were confident that there would be a viable solution.
With much of the first floor rented, Carlson said a theater group is eyeing the second-floor space and would also be able to use a first-floor shop space that the early learning center would not have any use for.
There’s still a lot of moving pieces, Carlson said, but he remains hopeful that the town will be able to turn something that has been an expensive cost into an asset that can work to make the town a small income instead.
“If all works out, then we will finally start seeing an income in the near future,” Carlson said. “It is still a work in progress, but I am hopeful we can work something out.”
