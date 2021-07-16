NORTH STONINGTON — Motorists, cyclists and walkers using the Route 2 corridor would benefit from the planned installation of sidewalks and a separate path near North Main Street, as well as the widening of shoulders and buffers to improve safety and reduce the risk for crashes.
It is a plan that would need to be completed in phases, said Kate Rattan, a planner and transportation program manager for the Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments, with the central portion of the corridor providing the most benefit as the focus for short-term improvements and phase 1 construction.
The recommendations were made before members of the Board of Selectmen Tuesday evening as Rattan revealed the results of a study that analyzed the need for road repairs, shoulder improvements and sidewalk installation along a stretch of Norwich-Westerly Road in North Stonington. The study analyzed traffic incidents, crashes and pedestrian needs from the Route 184 rotary north to the Ledyard town line.
“It is a very long corridor and any work would need to be sought after in several phases because of the scope of what will need to be done,” Rattan said. “Phase 1 should be right in the middle. It is the section that would provide the biggest improvements by allowing residents to be able to walk to school, recreational destinations and businesses.”
The study was completed at the board’s request as an effort to improve safety in the corridor, First Selectman Michael Urgo said, especially as both pedestrian traffic and motor vehicle traffic continue to grow along Route 2. He said the primary purpose is to provide a safe, secure travel path for everyone using the state road.
In the past few years, Rattan explained that the area has been impacted by numerous accidents, including a Pawcatuck woman who the police said was struck and killed near the rotary while walking to work in October 2018. In that incident, the police said Krystal Riske, 25, was hit around 8 p.m. while walking on the shoulder with her boyfriend.
Rattan said some of the proposed work would seek to address a lack of sidewalks and shoulder space, which may have contributed to the growth in the number of accidents and crashes in recent years.
The scope of the work would seek to accommodate both cyclists and walkers, she said, with some of the bigger challenges existing at the southern end between Route 184 and Holly Green Plaza. She said the conceptual design would call for 12-foot sidewalks in some places that could be plowed with a pickup truck, but also noted that there would be challenges in acquiring rights of way, which remain narrow in that area.
In the center portion of the corridor, Rattan said efforts would be made to enhance use of sidewalks instead of the shoulder, which will remain 5 feet wide in line with current standards. At Jake’s Restaurant, the plan drops the concept of installing sidewalks due to a combination of lower demand and the need to enhance the shoulder in the section for safety.
Urgo said the conceptual design is a great starting point, but cautioned that it is still very early in the process and that additional meetings and discussions would need to be had by several boards to garner public input before a final concept is approved.
The project also involves installation along a state-designated roadway, so the town will need to partner with Connecticut and regional organizations before the project could move forward. Urgo noted that such efforts will also involve securing state or federal funding.
“We are excited to have a concept that we can now work with. This issue is one of safety for pedestrians along the corridor and it is an important project for the town to move forward,” Urgo said.
Urgo cautioned that it could be a while before the project is fully shovel-ready, and said there will be many opportunities for the public to get involved in the process along the way.
“There is certainly a lot more discussion to be had on this topic, but we are happy to be able to begin looking at installation of sidewalks more thoroughly,” he said.
