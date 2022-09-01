NORTH STONINGTON — Demolition efforts are in full swing inside the former middle school section of the North Stonington Education Center, and despite “a hiccup involving an air conditioner,” First Selectman Robert Carlson said last week that the project remains both on budget and on schedule.
In a brief presentation given to members of the North Stonington Board of Selectmen, Carlson said he is meeting with an assigned project manager weekly and that all efforts are progressing “at least as well as expected.” Under contractual obligations, Bestech is responsible for both demolition and removal of the old middle school wing, known as the one-story wing, and will be paid $689,000 for its services.
The work must be completed no later than Dec. 31.
Carlson said he is hopeful it will be much sooner than that and indicated in late July that the goal remains to finish before Halloween, something the company has indicated could be a realistic possibility.
“Right now, you can see that the fence is up but the work is going on mostly inside,” Carlson said. “There have been a couple of hiccups, including an incident that broke an AC unit, but there have been no major issues to speak of.”
Bestech was hired as the lowest of four bids submitted in early June when the town first went to RFP for demolition proposals. The company’s estimate was considerably lower than others and initially gave officials pause, but further review and discussions left Carlson, Selectman Brett Mastroianni and Selectwoman K. Nicole Porter all comfortable enough to approve them for demolition work.
Officials said the company’s ability to serve as an asbestos-removal specialist allowed them to more directly address the costly impacts in the North Stonington Education Center demolition, allow them to come in at significantly less than the $1.1 million in demolition costs estimated during the school construction project, and well below the competing bids of $1.2 million or higher submitted by three others during the RFP process.
Carlson has said he hopes for this to “be the beginning of the end” as the town looks to lease a portion of the former high school wing and redevelop land that will be left vacant and covered in grass seed once demolition of the one-story wing is done.
The project has been overseen by STV Incorporated as the official "clerk of the works" for the demolition. Carlson said the company meets with him each Wednesday to discuss ongoing efforts and progress.
To date, Carlson said the town has been fortunate to see the project going according to plan and he is hopeful things will remain that way throughout the remainder of the project as well.
“We have been blessed by a fantastic clerk of the works and it has been a good process so far,” he said. “Let’s hope that it continues to be smooth right up until the end.”
