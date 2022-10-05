NORTH STONINGTON — Over the past couple months, signs of demolition began to show in the former middle school wing of the North Stonington Elementary Center. First beams and other building materials began to pile outside the building, followed by bricks as debris was removed and walls began to open, exposing the inside of the former school.
Work began Tuesday on the exterior of the one-story wing, and in the coming few weeks the remainder of the one-story wing will evaporate into memories of what once was, to be replaced with a graded and seeded field.
North Stonington First Selectman said there have been “a few slight hiccups” as the town has managed through demolition, but the project is now on schedule to be completed by Nov. 1 and remains well below the $1 million threshold approved by taxpayers earlier this year. The demolition is funded through American Rescue Plan Act funds and any remaining funds once work is completed would be returned to the town for reallocation.
“There have been a few cost overruns, which is not completely unexpected with something like this, such as water installation which proved to be a bit more expensive than we had first anticipated,” Carlson said. “We’ll still be well below that $1 million and I can promise our residents, I am not spending money just to spend money.”
Bestech was hired as the lowest of four bids submitted in early June and the company’s estimate, $689,000, was considerably lower than others and initially gave officials pause, but further review and discussions left Carlson, Selectman Brett Mastroianni and Selectwoman K. Nicole Porter all comfortable enough to approve them for demolition work.
In fact, the company’s ability to serve as an asbestos-removal specialist allowed them to more directly address the costly impacts in the North Stonington Education Center demolition, with their bid significantly less than the $1.1 million in demolition costs estimated during the school construction project, and well below the competing bids of $1.2 million or higher submitted by three others during the RFP process.
The project has been overseen by STV Incorporated, which was hired in August as the official "clerk of the works" for the demolition. Carlson said the company meets with him each Wednesday to discuss ongoing efforts and progress.
“We met again today and right now, and things still appear to be progressing quite well,” he said. “We are a little over what was expected, but much closer to the original $689,000 than the $1 million that was put aside.”
Early in the project, concerns over water flow and availability forced the town to call an audible. Water pipes fitted through the school served not only the old one-story wing, but aspects of the two-story wing and adjacent Wheeler Library as well.
To combat this problem, the project had accounted for an established single-flow line that would connect Wheeler Library and the remaining portion of the North Stonington Education Center to the main line along Route 2. Carlson said once the lines were located and engineering reviewed, it was determined it would be better to separate the lines.
To accommodate this, he said an underground line was connected directly to the library, and the original line was relocated above ground until demolition is complete. It will then be relocated to a more permanent underground location.
Once that work is complete and the site graded and seeded, everything else including parking lots will be left “as is” through the winter and an early spring town-wide forum will encourage residents to take part in determining what will come next for the site.
“We want people to see it with grass, to see it with snow and to really put some thought into the opportunities,” Carlson said. “In the end, we want to make sure this ends with something that the residents want and that the community can be proud of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.