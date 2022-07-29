NORTH STONINGTON — Contracts have been finalized with Bestech Inc. of Connecticut and members of the Board of Selectmen selected STV Incorporated this week to oversee demolition of the one-story wing at the North Stonington Education Center as the town moves toward having work begin by mid-August.
The board voted unanimously this week to approve STV Incorporated as the official Clerk of the Works for the demolition project, with a project manager who lives in Westerly and will work directly on site most days to see that the project is completed efficiently, on time and on budget. The company will receive a lump $12,000 payment for services which will be funded from the $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding previously allocated to the demolition project.
First Selectman Robert Carlson said during the board’s meeting on July 26 that Bestech representatives had already requested a pre-demolition meeting with town officials and the new Clerk of the Works in the coming week with the hope of having physical demolition begin around Aug. 15.
“It may not always seem it but it is difficult to take something down right and we have the right contract in place for the work itself with a company experience in asbestos and removal, so we really just need someone to manage and be our eyes.”
For members of the Board of Selectmen, the selection of a clerk of the works was a fairly easy one to make. The town had received only two bids, the second was submitted by Colliers Project Management and requested a $52,700 contract, as well as requiring a 4% percent increase in per hour pay for employees “if the project goes past the scope or beyond Dec. 31.”
Selectwoman K. Nicole Porter and Selectman Brett Mastroianni each said that while both bidders had good reputations, knowing that STV would be able to provide a staff member who lives in Westerly and has four decades of experience in the industry provided enough assurance that the job would be done right with STV oversight at a fraction of the cost.
“There is really not a lot of difference between the two except the price,” Porter said. “With my limited construction knowledge, STV certainly seems to be the better option and fit for us.”
Carlson said that with contracts signed and the town’s clerk of the works selected, he hopes to meet with Bestech, the clerk and other town officials this week to finalize plans and prepare to move forward in a way that will be quick, efficient and cause as little disruption as possible to the surrounding community.
Being in close proximity to the town’s schools, selectmen have expressed concerns about making sure the site remains safe, secure from passing students and will not impact traffic flow to the schools or Route 2.
In early conversations with Bestech, Carlson said the company expressed confidence that would be how the demolition would be conducted. Under contractual obligations, Bestech is responsible for both demolition and removal of the old middle school wing, known as the one-story wing, and will be paid $689,000 for their services.
Bestech’s ability to serve as an asbestos removal specialist allowed them to more directly address the costly impacts in the North Stonington Education Center demolition, which led to the company’s bid coming in at significantly less than the $1.1 million in demolition costs estimated during the school construction project, and well below the competing bids of $1.2 million or higher submitted by three others during the RFP process.
The company has until Dec. 31 at the latest to complete work, as presented in the contract with the town. Carlson said he is hopeful it will be much sooner than that.”
“If this project is able to start on Aug. 15, then I would anticipate it will be done no later than Oct. 31,” he said.
