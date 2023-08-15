NORTH STONINGTON — The grass may not be as lush and green as officials hoped for, but the grounds of the recently demolished one-story wing at the North Stonington Education Center has already found new life.
Members of the Board of Selectmen last week approved the relocation of the North Stonington Artisan Farm Market from Hewitt Farm to the open space at 298 Norwich-Westerly Road. The first monthly market will be held at the site on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Selectman Brett Mastroianni said the move was necessary to increase exposure and public ease of access as event organizers seek to counter dwindling turnout in the market’s second year being hosted on the Hewitt Farm property.
“Attendance has been down over the past few markets now,” Mastroianni said. “After talking to vendors and members of the community that put it on, they requested that we consider allowing a move to outside the 298 building, where it is now clear with a view visible from the main road.”
For organizers, the goal of the move is simply to adjust to the needs of the market as it continues to evolve into a long-term opportunity for the community.
The summer market series was launched last year, with Mastroianni and organizers announcing the effort in mid-April and hosting the first event in May. The market features a wide range of farm products, artisan booths, bakery items, crafts and more. While traffic has remained steady, Mastroianni said the market has not been as busy over the past two months.
“I was a strong proponent of having it (at Hewitt Farm) and keeping it there,” Mastroianni said. “I think that, at this point, the novelty of it has worn off a bit and we need to focus on getting that traffic back up. There is regular traffic, but it is not like it was, and if it were to become less frequent, it would potentially be detrimental.”
First Selectman Robert Carlson and Selectwoman K. Nicole Porter each said that they feel the North Stonington Education Center lawn will prove a boon by attracting residents more easily from the road and providing more ample “in-and-out” parking than was available at Hewitt Farm.
Carlson explained that while the farm was a good starting place for the market — he noted that it attracted a lot of attention in the first year and helped provide incredible exposure for the property and its beauty — other features of the farm, including the tree coverage, prevented the market from being seen from Route 2, provided challenges.
“As nice as it was having it at Hewitt Farm, it is not getting the drop-in traffic that it could be getting,” he said.
Carlson said the town would also be willing to provide organizers with sandwich signs for use during events, helping to provide direction for passing motorists and further increase the drop-in traffic. He suggested the signs also advertise that the event is free, except for what is bought from the vendors.
Porter said she was in complete agreement with Mastroianni and Carlson’s assessments.
“I am totally in favor of this move. I wish the grass would come in better than the field of weeds we’ve had, but this is a good use (of the lawn),” Porter said.
For more on the North Stonington Artisan Farm Market, including a complete list of events and notices, visit the group’s Facebook page at facebook.com/groups/924553761230940/user/100089530166744.
