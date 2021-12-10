NORTH STONINGTON — Do you have an idea for how to repurpose the North Stonington Education Center? Are there items you want to see the town spend its share of the American Rescue Plan funding on?
No matter how different or outside the box your idea may be, town officials want to hear from you.
The North Stonington Board of Selectmen late last month formally established the Community Conversation Committee, an officially appointed panel that has been tasked with organizing and communicating with the public to bring together as many residents as possible to share ideas and develop concepts to find solutions for the more significant questions facing the community.
The board appointed Stephanie Mastroianni, Lisa Mazzella, Nita Kincaid and Breeze Floyd to serve on the committee, which First Selectman Bob Carlson said has hit the ground running and is prepared to host the community conversation on Jan. 8. Carlson said the members “have been incredibly motivated” so far and have put the town in a position to see as many as 100 participants at the two-part program on Jan. 8.
“We are fortunate to have had talented volunteers in our community who were familiar with the process and who know how to serve as trained moderators,” Carlson said. “As a board, we felt that the committee serves as an important step in achieving transparency and enhancing participation in local government and town decisions.”
Mastroianni said the goal of the committee, which has already held three official meetings, has been to streamline communication and maximize participation in a pair of conversations and workshops on Jan. 8.
The committee hopes that through the Community Conversation, they will be able to stir positive conversation, make connections between neighbors, and moderate healthy debate and discussion that would ultimately result in solutions that the vast majority of the community are happy with.
Mastroianni said the concept is one that was brought to the town by Superintendent of Schools Peter Nero, who in 2013 suggested formation of the committee in order to solicit ideas on how to address aging, outdated schools. The result was specific training that allowed several volunteers to become effective, impartial moderators who could help drive meaningful conversations.
“It proved to be incredibly helpful, not only in providing solutions but also in helping neighbors gain a more intimate perspective of where other neighbors were coming from,” Mastroianni said. “It helped to break down barriers, and we are hopeful that the upcoming conversations will do the same.”
The committee will be tasked with calling on the public to find viable solutions to two separate questions, with a morning session focused on solutions for the North Stonington Education Center, and the second focused on how the town should spend its rescue funds.
Both sessions will include diverse focus groups before returning to a larger group discussion. Refreshments will be served and residents may attend either or both sessions. Those staying for both will be offered lunch.
The morning session will seek to finally find a solution for what to do with the North Stonington Education Center property at 298 Norwich Westerly Road, a question that has plagued officials for more than a year now.
The town first began seeking a tenant for a portion of the building last summer, but negotiations broke down in December before coming to a close without an agreement. A second effort led to another bidder, but negotiations never amounted to a solution, and when the town went to bid a third time seeking a partner to buy or lease either a portion or all of the property, it received no bids at all.
The annual maintenance costs have continued to pile up, Carlson said, with an estimated $130,000 yearly projected if the town continues to absorb full liability for maintenance and use of the property.
“It doesn’t appear we are going to have a good partner to work with on any sort of real estate deal, so now we need to put our heads together and come up with an alternative solution,” Carlson said.
Ideas floated have included partial or full demolition, repurposing as part of library renovations and redeveloping the property as a park, among others.
In the afternoon, Carlson and Mastroianni said the town would seek to learn how the community would want to see federal rescue funds used. The town has already utilized approximately $300,000, but must determine the best way to spend an additional $1.2 million in accordance with guidelines set forth by the federal government, Carlson said.
The money could be spent a number of ways, he said, but the public should be able to have a voice in determining where the funds will end up.
“We could just divide the money how we want and spend it as the Board of Selectmen sees fit, but that’s not responsible governance. This is public funding, and it should be up to the public how the money is spent,” he said.
Mastroianni said the committee has reached out to various residents across all walks of life in an effort to build a specifically diverse focus group, and will be sending mailers to all town residents later this week. The committee will also launch a website in the near future, which will be made through the town’s homepage, to allow people to receive more information and sign up.
She said advance registration is heavily requested, but participation is important and the group did not plan to turn anyone away on the day of the program.
“We want as much input as we can receive. That’s what will lead to the best solutions,” she said.
