NORTH STONINGTON — The format at town meetings is going to look a bit different in the coming years, First Selectman Robert Carlson said Tuesday evening, and will hopefully include more direct discussion with members of the public and provide outlets for the board to share a variety of news with the community.
In his first meeting as town’s top elected official, Carlson noted changes in format that include allowing residents to speak after the board’s discussion on each agenda topic individually, as well as the introduction of specific selectmen communication and first selectman communication at the beginning of each meeting.
“People will see some changes in the agenda tonight versus how it’s been done in the past, and one theme this board will have is listening,” Carlson said. “You will see in this term that we have a goal of having a lot more points in the meeting where we will be able to listen to the public.”
For the Board of Selectmen, improving communication has been a goal over the past several terms now as both Democrats and Republicans have worked to increase public participation, both at meetings and in serving on town boards and commissions.
Under the leadership of Michael Urgo, who did not seek reelection in 2021 after announcing at the start of the year that he was retiring from public office, the town had increased its online presence including adding a weekly news alert to the town website, which was sent by Urgo every Friday.
In an interview earlier this year, Urgo said the goal of the blog was to help provide a central location where residents could find out about important community updates and other happenings within North Stonington.
Carlson said while that weekly alert worked for Urgo, he plans to make changes that will better suit his own style while still maintaining regular communication and even opening up new opportunities for fellow Board of Selectmen members K. Nicole Porter and Brett Mastroianni to communicate directly with the public.
Mastroianni, a Republican, and Porter, a Democrat, had each stated during their campaigns that it is important to get more residents involved, and not only to have residents voice their opinion on individual matters but to volunteer and be a more regular part of the elected government process.
All three took their oath of office on Monday and the new board's first meeting was held Tuesday night.
In making changes, Carlson said his goal is to provide three avenues for residents — some may be alternative versions of previous efforts, such as a blog on the town’s homepage, he said — to make sure information and elected officials are both directly available to the public.
“This is not going to be the same kind of correspondence we’ve seen in years past, when Nick Mullane would bring in a basket,” he joked. “The goal is to give us a chance to speak more freely about something that has happened since the last meeting, or about something coming up.”
Among modes of communication, Carlson said all three selectmen would have access to using the blog on the town’s website for non-partisan announcements and to release information regarding town operations, local events and government process that is important to town residents.
The town, led by Carlson, will also run a Selectmen Billboard page on Facebook that would be used similar to a town hall billboard, meaning it will contain ONLY information such as when and where meetings are taking place, important deadlines, voter information during elections, etc.
These will accompany the new comment sections at meetings.
Carlson, who had retired from his professional career prior to seeking election as first selectman, said he will also be at North Stonington Town Hall every day and invited residents to come down to see him, or to call a cell number that he will soon publish on the website.
“Transparency is an important part of local government,” he said in an October interview. “Good communication, both in distributing and receiving information, is a critical component to being transparent.”
