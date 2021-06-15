NORTH STONINGTON — For the past 3½ years, Bob Carlson has served as one of the town’s top officials as a member of the Board of Selectmen, working to learn the ins and outs of government operations and dive into the issues that matter to those in the community.
Carlson said he is appreciative of the opportunities and feels he is ready to take the next step.
On Tuesday, the 67-year-old Republican announced he will seek election this fall as first selectman, his first campaign for the town’s top office. He said the decision was one he had been mulling for a while and, after recently retiring from the work force, he feels he has the knowledge, skill sets and time necessary to make a positive difference leading the community.
“I’ve always been someone who is not afraid to lead. In fact, it’s something I enjoy,” Carlson said. “For me, it has never been about power or control. It’s about giving back to a community that has provided many opportunities for me and my family.”
To date, Carlson is the only one who has publicly announced his candidacy for the town’s top elected office. First Selectman Michael Urgo, who is currently serving his second term, announced in February that he planned to step away from public office when his term runs out in November.
Carlson is no stranger to local government and community involvement. An 18-year resident of North Stonington, he spent 44 years in lumber and building material sales while volunteering around town in a number of capacities.
Shortly after moving to town, the father of three now-adult children said he became active as a coach with North Stonington Little League before volunteering as the director of the town’s recreational basketball league. Carlson and his wife, Elizabeth “Bitsy” Carlson, have also been friendly and familiar faces as volunteers at the annual North Stonington Fair, and have also been active members of the committee for the NoSto Festival and helped in different roles during the North Stonington Education Foundation’s annual road race.
Bitsy Carlson is a paraprofessional in North Stonington Schools and also serves as a member of the Wheeler Library Board of Directors and North Stonington Education Foundation.
“Volunteerism has been important for our whole family, and we push each other to give back. My son, Andrew, was president of his class all four years at Wheeler High School, and I have found myself in a number of chair positions since I first started serving on town boards,” he said.
Carlson, who has degrees from the Community College of Rhode Island in business administration and the University of Rhode Island in business education, began his political career as an elected member of the North Stonington Board of Education and was immediately appointed to serve as vice chairman. He would take on the chairman role a short time later and also went on to serve as chairman of the ad hoc School Building Committee.
He made the leap to the Board of Selectmen in 2017 and is in his second two-year term.
While Carlson was careful not to criticize Urgo, whom he acknowledged had worked hard for the community even if they didn’t always agree on the best course of action, he said his experience will allow him to hit the ground running.
“For Mike, and it was a situation where there was going to be a first selectman one way or another who had not served on the Board of Selectmen, he had to learn on the job,” Carlson said. “I have the advantage of not being thrown right in, and I believe I have learned from my previous experiences and the challenges we’ve faced or errors made along the way.”
If elected, Carlson said he would be focused on working to reduce the tax rate, enhance and improve government transparency and communication with citizens, and to promote teamwork and the development of nonpartisan goals for the town.
He said he has already made a list of 25 key players in different community roles across all political and professional spectrums, and has already begun to meet with them individually to get their thoughts on what is important and how to improve operations and efficiency. He said he feels he has the skills to listen to the needs of those from different walks of life and the ability to create mutually beneficial compromises when the situation calls for it.
“I hope to be a candidate who remains focused on the issues and who will always put the town first above all else,” he said.
