NORTH STONINGTON — A small-statured and soft-spoken member of the Class of 2023, Lucy Smith is hardly the prototypical image of a top military recruit. She is also the perfect example of why you cannot judge a book by its cover.
An intelligent and dedicated student who is quick on her feet, Wheeler High School staff said last week that she is a caring but competitive individual capable of making a major difference, both in her future with the U.S. Coast Guard and wherever she ends up in life. Principal Kristen St. Germain said while Smith may look small, she has had a big impact in her time at Wheeler.
“Lucy is someone we have referred to as ‘the school’s best kept secret,’” St. Germain said. “She’s not one to seek the spotlight, but she has been reliable and has remained a class act the entire time she has been with us.”
Smith, 18, is the first student to graduate from the Wheeler High School military pathway, and will study architecture and design in the U.S. Coast Guard Academy this fall.
Both a top student and athlete with the lacrosse and cross country teams, she will follow in the footsteps of her father, William Smith, a retired senior military officer with the U.S. Coast Guard, and her older brother, active U.S. Coast Guard member Henry Smith.
It wasn’t a path that Smith initially thought she would take. While always interested in architecture and design work, she had initially considered attending the University of New Hampshire, having seen the campus previously during visits by her brothers Henry, 25, and Ethan, 23.
She is the youngest child and only daughter of William and Colleen Smith. Lucy said her parents, brother and mémé Margaret LaBranche, a former state marshal, are some of her biggest inspirations.
As it has for so many people, however, the COVID-19 pandemic brought with it a new set of circumstances and experiences that Smith said changed her path in life. She was a freshman at the time, and said it was the conversations with her brother and his friends that convinced her the Coast Guard Academy would be a good fit.
“During the pandemic, my brother (Henry) would bring friends back to the house so they wouldn’t be stuck alone in isolation,” she explained. “I started hanging out with them and realized that they shared certain traits and were focusing on areas I wanted to improve in.”
St. Germain said that in her time at the school, Smith has shown a level of determination and drive that will help to guide her at the academy. She described Smith as someone who was not necessarily a vocal leader, but rather was a student who always led by example by staying focused on the task at hand.
Having survived a constantly-changing atmosphere at the school — the Class of 2023 spent the end of freshman year and beginning of sophomore year learning remotely — St. Germain said students like Smith will bring a unique perspective to the Coast Guard and that she will be a huge asset for both her country and community.
“She has never rested on the same dynamics; Lucy is always finding new ways to do things, new challenges to reach for and she is always striving for excellence,” St. Germain said. “I can’t think of a better fit for the academy.”
As Smith looks to her future, she said she isn’t concerned about which unit she will end up in or where she may be assigned in the future. Instead, she is focused on gaining as much experience as possible, as quickly as she can.
She said that if given the opportunity, she would like to serve on a boat that will allow her to travel, meet new people and become generally more well-rounded.
“One of my goals has always been to become a more worldly person, and I’m not nearly concerned with which unit I end up in. I’m more there for the experience,” she said.
While she may spend a while with the Coast Guard, Smith said at some point in life she also hopes to settle down and build a home, as well as get into a career that involves working with homes, whether through architecture and design or real estate holdings.
As she prepares to take the next step in life, Smith said this week that she encourages all underclassmen to take every challenge in stride and they can succeed.
“Do not be scared of difficult situations. If you challenge yourself, you might be surprised what you can achieve,” she said.
