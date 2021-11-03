NORTH STONINGTON — For incoming First Selectman Robert Carlson, one of the primary goals in the coming term will be to rebuild trust in government after events both locally and nationally have caused discontent among voters. It won’t be an easy task, he admits, and will involve putting aside partisan differences, breaking down political barriers and working across the aisle to do what’s best for the community.
It’s an initiative supported by newcomers Brett Mastroianni and K. Nicole Porter, who will each join the Board of Selectmen following Tuesday’s election, and all three said they have similar goals for the next two years, even if the ideas on how to get there may be different.
With a revaluation in 2020 that shifted the tax burden in the community, debt on town rolls as a result of the recently completed school construction project and a vacant North Stonington Education Center that has not attracted a tenant or buyer, there is plenty on the agenda. All solutions will require community input and trust, Carlson said Wednesday, in order to address the issues and position the town for a strong future.
“Trust in government is essential and it’s something that has been lost in our community. For our board, we need to bring trust and respect for local government back,” he said. “At the end of this term, I want residents to say ‘They let us speak, they listened and they acted on what the taxpayers wanted.’”
Mastroianni said Tuesday night that he has a strong respect for Porter, who has shown a strong work ethic and dedication to the community, and believes that they will all be able to work together to provide balance to discussions regarding town business.
Porter, a Democrat who will serve in the coming term alongside Carlson and Mastroianni, both Republicans, said she is also up for the challenge and excited to work as a team. She said she has no intent to make it about political parties and is instead focused on working on priorities together and coming up with the most logical solutions and decisions for North Stonington.
“I don’t see it as looking across the aisle. I see it more as working with my neighbors,” she said. “I’ve known Bob for years, his children went to school around the same time as mine, and Brett and I have worked together recently on the Economic Development Commission, so I already have a good relationship with both of them.”
Porter said Wednesday she felt she learned a lot about the community and its needs during the campaign, talking with numerous neighbors she had not previously met and hearing ideas and concepts she had not considered, and she plans to bring those ideas to table when the board first meets formally on Nov. 16.
She said among her top priorities are finding a solution for the vacant 298 Norwich-Westerly Road building and focusing on finding appropriate, rural economic growth for the community.
One area where the two sides may differ is how that growth could be facilitated. Porter and fellow Democrat Toula Balestracci ran on a platform that called for the development of sewer lines along the town’s main corridor on Route 2 to provide services that would help attract new businesses.
Carlson and Mastroianni, however, have opposed installing sewers at this time and noted that more appropriate development may include agricultural businesses.
Carlson noted that as a result of the pandemic, there are a number of businesses that have moved to working online and residents have taken to shopping online more. The likely impact of that, he said, is a reduction in the number of new buildings being developed as more commercial spaces become available.
He noted that the town is coming off a necessary but expensive school construction project and taxpayers are limited in the new debts that they could reasonably incur.
“We aren’t likely to attract new businesses right now with the markets the way they are, and if that’s the case then who gets stuck holding the debt? This shouldn’t fall on the taxpayer,” he said.
The three newly elected members of the Board of Selectmen will have an informal meeting Friday that will be used as a meet-and-greet and brainstorming session, an effort to get an idea of what the agendas might look like in the coming months. The group has not been sworn in and cannot meet formally yet, and as a result there will be no motions or voting to speak of.
The only goal of the meeting, both Carlson and Porter said, will be to get everyone on the same page so that the board can get right to work on Nov. 16.
“I think we are all really excited to get going and want to really hit the ground running. There are a lot of good ideas and we want to be able to get going on the things that matter to the residents in our community,” Porter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.