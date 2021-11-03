DJ Noyes, from left, speaks with Republican Selectman candidates Brett Mastroianni, center, and Bob Carlson greet voters as well as chat with one another in the parking lot as North Stonington residents cast their ballots at the North Stonington Education Center (former Wheeler High School building) on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Officials report the voter turnout has been steady since opening at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov.2021. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun